FatPipe Networks and Web Werks Data Centers Partner to Deliver SD-WAN Enabled Data Centers

SALT LAKE CITY and CHENNAI, India, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Web Werks Data Centers has collaborated with FatPipe to offer enterprises a Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) solution. As a part of this collaboration, Web Werks has deployed FatPipe's solutions across its locations to offer SD-WAN enabled services to enterprises to simplify the WAN architecture.

FatPipe® Networks Logo (PRNewsfoto/FatPipe Networks) (PRNewswire)

The association offers excellent flexibility to Web Werks' customers in terms of connection choices. It gives them centralized control of edge devices, ease of scalability and deployment at a lower TCO (total cost of ownership). By leveraging FatPipe's advanced SD-WAN capabilities, Web Werks would enable its customers to get an end-to-end network optimizing connectivity between branches and the cloud.

The rapid adoption of multi-cloud and SaaS applications result from enterprises meeting the demands of a modern workforce. Web Werks VMX is a robust cloud platform that can be used to implement a private cloud within the data center while also supporting intelligent software to integrate public cloud application platforms seamlessly. SD-WAN services aim to continually improve the platforms' functionality with traffic identification and optimizing connections to our customers' most critical applications and services, increased network security and better-centralized management. Web Werks is MeitY empaneled cloud provider and has been providing services to enterprises and governments.

"By choosing the most advanced solution available from the inventors of SD-WAN, Web Werks Data Centers can leverage FatPipe's unique patented technologies to bring the highest levels of global network performance. They can also provide customers with the highest WAN security and reliability," said Nikhil Rathi Executive Director & CEO for Web Werks.

To provide an end-to-end SD-WAN solution for enterprise customers, Fatpipe announced the general availability of built-in 4G/5G solutions, to enable partners to deploy a single appliance solution for retail stores which contains a land line and an independent 4G or 5G back-up path. The product can be configured to minimize data flow through the LTE path, using Fatpipe's acclaimed 'Sat Booster' technology designed for satellite traffic. The LTE path can also be used for out-of-band management of the network should land lines fail, ensuring that network administrators can access the network for troubleshooting and restoring the network.

The technology offered by FatPipe would support failover to multiple data centers and simplify the deployment of enterprise-grade, multi-data centre resilient, cloud-hosted solutions. These are going to be highly beneficial for customers using real-time applications.

"We will achieve new market efficiencies," said Sanch Datta, President and CTO of FatPipe Networks. "FatPipe finds a synergy by bridging Web Werks and its customers with its SD-WAN solutions, enabling Web Werks to offer advanced data centre services. The solution makes it easier for customers and their branches to be on-boarded, reducing the complexity of the network", she added.

About FatPipe Networks

FatPipe Networks is the inventor and multiple patents (13 patents) holder of software-defined wide-area networking (SD-WAN) and WAN optimization products. It specializes in providing solutions that transcend Wide-Area Network (WAN) failures to maintain business continuity. Over the last 12 years, FatPipe has a strong installed base of customers in software-defined network WANs, including numerous Fortune 1000 companies. For more information, visit www.FatPipe.com. Follow us on Twitter @FatPipe_Inc.

About Web Werks Iron Mountain

Web Werks Data Centers are prominent in India for the past two decades, collaborating with some of the leading global brands and organizations. Co-location services, cloud computing, and managed services are some of the areas of expertise. Web Werks delivers Wholesale, Retail (shared) and Hyper-scale co-location facilities through its Tier III data center facilities in Mumbai, Delhi NCR and Pune. Web Werks is MeitY empaneled cloud provider and SAP-certified data centre and cloud provider and have been providing services to both enterprises and governments. Web Werks has entered into a strategic partnership with Iron Mountain, a global data center operator. With this integration, customers of both companies get access to 20+ DC facilities in India, US, Europe and APAC. India expansion plan includes developing existing markets and new data centers upcoming in Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai.

Contacts:

FatPipe Networks

+1 801.683-5656 x 1226

pr@FatPipeinc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FatPipe Networks