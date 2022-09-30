ASU Prep South Phoenix Partners with Elevated Education to Reengage Youth

Teen Victory Program Provides Structure for Arizona Youth Ages 13-21

PHOENIX, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ASU Preparatory Academy South Phoenix announces a partnership with Elevated Education , a leader in academic reengagement. The partnership will offer students and their families academic reengagement, and positive mentoring for youth through a project funded by the Arizona Governor's Office.

"Covid exacerbated an already challenging academic climate for many students who were on the precipice of dropping out," said James Meehan, CEO of Elevated Education. "Our innovative Teen Victory Program provides a positive alternative to teens and young adults seeking to reengage in their academics, offering opportunities for youth of diverse economic backgrounds to gain skills for academic success, relationship building with others, building a positive self-image, as well as connection to their local community, so we are thrilled to partner with ASU Prep in a joint effort to begin the process of academic reengagement and hope for a brighter future."

The Program's objectives include a wholistic approach to reengagement:

Analysis of participant's education history

Academic mentoring/coaching

Develop individualized learning plan

School reengagement

Student Victory Team meetings (students, parents/guardians, school counselors, elevated mentor)

Ongoing mentoring throughout the school year

"Here at ASU Prep South Phoenix, our students have obstacles that we may not know about," said Dr. Taime Bengochea, ASU Prep South Phoenix K-12 Principal. "It is so exciting to be partnered with Elevated Education and their Teen Victory Program so that our students can get extra support to re-engage with our school. With our partnership, Elevated can support those families who may not want to share information about their circumstances back into our school community. I look forward to the success we can achieve together for our families and students."

For more information on how your school, school district or student can take advantage of this one-of-a-kind program, please fill out the online form , call 602-641-4495 or e-mail info@elevatedteens.com.

About Elevated Education

Elevated Education 's mission is to cultivate a rigorous and innovative environment that focuses on each teen's unique abilities and needs to foster profound transformative growth and learning through alternative education and programs. The Elevated Education team has reengaged and educated thousands of teen students over the years.

About ASU Preparatory Academy

ASU Preparatory Academy is a tuition-free college preparatory school that serves students in grades K-12. We are chartered by Arizona State University with the goal of helping each student Prep for college. Prep for careers. Prep for life.

View original content:

SOURCE Elevated Education