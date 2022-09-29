WorkLLama Selected as Preferred Partner in Direct Sourcing by Randstad Sourceright

Partnership combines industry's top services and technology for companies seeking sustainable, global, talent pipelines

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkLLama, technology provider of a total talent acquisition and engagement suite, announced that it has been selected as a preferred technology partner for the direct sourcing solution of global talent solutions leader Randstad Sourceright. The partnership between WorkLLama's direct sourcing platform and Randstad Sourceright's curation services will provide companies worldwide with the unrivaled ability to attract and engage candidates in private, branded talent communities and build sustainable, global talent pipelines.

In their 2022 buyers' survey, Staffing Industry Analysts indicated 84% of companies have or will be exploring implementing a direct sourcing solution in the next two years. Direct sourcing is defined as the business practice in which companies leverage their own brands to market, find, and attract contingent talent. Next-generation direct sourcing programs include a talent curation service provider such as Randstad Sourceright to maximize their program's impact.

To kick off the partnership, Randstad Sourceright is launching a Global Talent Community in India to service client needs across the region. Together, the companies are integrating with their clients' ATS/VMS to tap into the largest sources of talent in the area. This will dramatically impact the value they can provide to their clients and bring meaningful change to how talent is attracted and engaged.

"We are excited to be leveraging WorkLLama's technology as part of our service delivery to our clients in this fiercely competitive labor market," said JoAnne Estrada, SVP, Digital Innovation @Randstad Sourceright. "The platform's automated talent marketing, crowd-sourced referrals, and AI-driven conversational bot help to expand our reach and leverage our clients' brands while delivering a white-glove experience to candidates at every touchpoint."

Sudhakar Maruvada, CEO and Founder of WorkLLama, shared: "We are pleased to be chosen by Randstad, a global market leader in talent acquisition, to help elevate the services they provide to their customers and enhance the candidate journey for all talent. Our platform is built on the belief that by treating talent like consumers, we can build highly engaged talent communities of candidates who are loyal to their employer brands."

About WorkLLama

WorkLLama is a total talent acquisition and engagement suite. Our platform harnesses the power of AI with a complete suite of applicant tracking system (ATS), candidate relationship management (CRM) and direct sourcing tools to help companies build communities of highly engaged talent for all hiring needs. Visit us at www.workllama.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About Randstad Sourceright

Randstad Sourceright is a global talent solutions leader, driving the talent acquisition and human capital management strategies for the world's most successful employers. We empower companies by leveraging a Human Forward strategy that balances the use of innovative technologies with expert insights, supporting both organizations and people in realizing their true potential. As an operating company of Randstad N.V. — the world's leading global provider of HR services with revenue of € 24.6 billion — Randstad Sourceright's subject matter experts and thought leaders around the world continuously build and evolve our solutions across recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), managed services programs (MSP) and total talent solutions. For more information, visit www.randstadsourceright.com .

