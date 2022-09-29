Sallus Retirement Announces Strategic Venture with Independent Financial Partners (IFP)

BERWYN Pa., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sallus Retirement is excited to announce a new distribution partnership with Independent Financial Partners (IFP).

IFP serves hundreds of financial professionals across the country, with the mission to be the easiest firm to work with for financial professionals. IFP is a full-service broker-dealer, registered investment advisor, and insurance agency that always puts the financial advisor and their clients first. The firm is rooted in a spirit of entrepreneurship that drives unparalleled support for the financial professionals within the IFP network.

Sallus Retirement and IFP will continue to grow as strategic partners, working to drive broader retirement plan coverage within the IFP network's small business client base. As a fully independent fiduciary, Sallus provides oversight of 401(k) plans and reduces risk to small businesses, free of conflicts of interest.

"At IFP, we work daily to help the financial professionals we serve become the best versions of themselves. Innovation in our product portfolio is a key input to that effort. We are excited to offer the Sallus PEP as an innovative and attainable option for those small business clients currently without a retirement plan," said Jeff Acheson, Chief Business Development Officer at IFP and well-known financial services industry influencer.

Sallus is a retirement plan industry disruptor focused on serving the 90% of small businesses whose needs remain largely unmet by current 401(k) solutions. The Sallus Pooled Employer Plan (PEP) was built from the ground up specifically for small businesses, allowing them to "pool" together to gain the retirement plan scale of larger companies. Sallus combines behavioral science and technology to create a fully digital 401(k) solution.

"At the core of both our cultures, we share the same drive to positively disrupt the financial services industry. The Sallus solution fits well into the broader IFP offering as an affordable and easy 401(k) solution for small businesses and the advisors who serve them," said Lisa Kottler, Chief Growth Officer at Sallus Retirement and a 30-year retirement industry veteran.

About IFP

Independent Financial Partners (IFP) is a broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, and insurance agency supporting over 260 financial professionals around the country. Financial professionals affiliated with IFP have the option to manage advisory assets with four custodians: BNY Mellon's Pershing, Fidelity, Charles Schwab, and TD Ameritrade. As of December 31, 2021, IFP's financial professionals oversee over $12.1 billion in assets under advisement.

About Sallus Retirement LLC

An independent, pooled plan provider (PPP), Sallus Retirement LLC provides small businesses and the financial advisors who serve them with fiduciary expertise and oversight of expertly managed and administered workplace retirement plans. Sallus significantly reduces the high cost, risk, and complexity of traditional retirement plans, helping working Americans save what they need for the retirement they want. For more information on Sallus Retirement, please visit http://www.sallus.com.

This press release refers to information products or services that may be in development and not yet available. Accordingly, nothing in this press release should be construed as a representation or legal agreement by Sallus Retirement LLC to make available specific products or services (including, without limitation, concepts, systems, or techniques.)

