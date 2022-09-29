QualTek to Deploy Storm Resources in Response to Hurricane Ian

BLUE BELL, Pa., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QualTek Services Inc. ("QualTek" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: QTEK), a leading turnkey provider of infrastructure services to the North American 5G wireless, power grid modernization, storm restoration, and renewable energy sectors, announced today that it has been called upon to deploy restoration services for multiple power utility and telecom companies in response to Hurricane Ian throughout Florida and the Southeastern region.

(PRNewsfoto/QualTek USA, LLC) (PRNewswire)

Through QualTek Recovery Logistics, the company provides storm restoration, logistics, generators and other assets in response to catastrophic events.

"QualTek is committed to providing significant resources to the impacted municipalities, communities and our clients in Florida and the Southeast region," said Tom Mix, Recovery/Renewables President of QualTek . "We are dedicated to supporting the brave linemen and first responders who are restoring power and communication services in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Our experienced personnel will work tirelessly to support the restoration and rebuild efforts."

About QualTek

Founded in 2012, QualTek is a leading technology-driven provider of infrastructure services to the 5G wireless, telecom, power grid modernization, and renewable energy sectors across North America. QualTek has a national footprint with more than 80 operation centers across the U.S. and a workforce of over 5,000 people. QualTek has established a nationwide operating network to enable quick responses to customer demands as well as proprietary technology infrastructure for advanced reporting and invoicing. The Company reports within two operating segments: Telecommunications and Renewables and Recovery Logistics. For more information, please visit qualtekservices.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the financial condition, results of operations, earnings outlook and prospects of QualTek. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "plan," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "outlook," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "continue," "could," "may," "might," "possible," "potential," "predict," "should," "would" and other similar words and expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of QualTek and are inherently subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances and their potential effects and speak only as of the date of such statement. There can be no assurance that future developments will be those that have been anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed and identified in public filings made with the SEC by QualTek.

Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of the assumptions made by the management of QualTek prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements.

All pro forma numbers are used for illustrative purpose only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.

All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the matters addressed in this communication and attributable to QualTek or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this communication. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, QualTek undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this communication to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Media Contact:

QualTek IR/Communications

Gianna Lucchesi

PR@qualtekservices.com

(484) 804 - 4585

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE QualTek Services Inc.