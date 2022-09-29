LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- laWow – the first lawsuit search engine specifically designed for the public has The PGA's entire Countersuit available for review on laWow.

From the countersuit: "The TOUR's counterclaim against LIV arises out of LIV's tortious inducement of numerous, repeated breaches of contract by former TOUR members, including Phil Mickelson, Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, Matt Jones, Bryson DeChambeau, Ian Poulter, and Peter Uihlein (together, "LIV Players"). LIV has executed a campaign to pay the LIV Players astronomical sums of money to induce them to breach their contracts with the TOUR in an effort to use the LIV Players and the game of golf to sportswash the recent history of Saudi atrocities and to further the Saudi Public Investment Fund's Vision 2030 initiatives."

LaWow's platform is a news source for journalists, researchers, employees, stock investors, and anyone else seeking an unaltered source of information without commentary or opinion and only the facts. laWow's is a public utility designed for transparency.

"This public utility is long overdue… an unbiased-facts-only source for information and news is critical now more than ever," said Jonathan Wallentine of laWow.

laWow is an unaltered source of public information, no commentary, no opinions, just public documents made searchable.

Media Contacts:

Barkley Andersen

bzhu@amcoinvestor.com

949-441-9847

