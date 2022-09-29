Ataccama Data People Summit 2022 to Deliver Real-World Insights and Training Opportunities to Scale Data-Driven Innovation and Accelerate Business Outcomes

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Ataccama , a leading unified data management platform provider, today announced it will host the Data People Summit on October 20-21, 2022 at the Fairmont Copley Plaza Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts, United States. Ataccama's in-person event will provide business leaders, decision-makers, chief data officers and data experts with the resources, skills, training and expertise needed to overcome today's more pressing data quality, management and governance challenges.

Ataccama reinvents the way data is managed to create value on an enterprise scale. Unifying Data Governance, Data Catalog, Data Quality and Master Data Management into a single, AI-powered fabric across hybrid and cloud environments, Ataccama gives your business and data teams the ability to innovate with unprecedented speed while maintaining trust, security and governance of your data. Learn more at www.ataccama.com. (CNW Group/Ataccama) (PRNewswire)

The Data People Summit will feature industry experts and data management leaders sharing practical and actionable insights into leveraging data for better business outcomes. The event will take a deep dive into topics such as self-service data observability, quality, governance and democratization. Sessions will include leaders from Amazon Web Services, the EDM Council, Forrester, Microsoft, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), T-Mobile and Ataccama. The keynote address will be given by Colonel Eileen Collins, NASA's first female Mission Commander as well as Space Shuttle pilot.

WHO: Ataccama ONE unifies Data Governance, Data Quality and Master Data Management into a single, AI-powered fabric across hybrid and cloud environments. The platform enables business and data teams with the ability to innovate with unprecedented speed while maintaining trust, security and governance.



WHAT: Ataccama's Data People Summit will provide data leaders with the know-how they need to scale data-driven innovation and accelerate business outcomes. Attendees will receive training on Ataccama tools and data management topics with the EDM Council, as well as be the first to see upcoming features in Ataccama ONE v14, including self-service data observability and data quality on Snowflake.



WHEN: October 20 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET October 21 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. ET



WHERE: The Fairmont Copley Plaza Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts, United States



HOW: The Data People Summit will provide a full program of interactive technical, business and training sessions, product demonstrations, industry expertise and networking opportunities.

For more program information and registration details, please visit the Data People Summit website.

About Ataccama

Ataccama reinvents the way data is managed to create value on an enterprise scale. Unifying Data Governance, Data Catalog, Data Quality and Master Data Management into a single, AI-powered fabric across hybrid and cloud environments, Ataccama gives your business and data teams the ability to innovate with unprecedented speed while maintaining trust, security and governance of your data. Learn more at www.ataccama.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ataccama