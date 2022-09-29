Altus Assessments Named One of Canada's Top Growing Companies by The Globe & Mail Report on Business

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Altus Assessments is pleased to announce it has placed No. 220 on the 2022 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies . The Globe and Mail's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Altus earned its spot with a three-year growth of 186%.

Altus Assessments, a leading provider of online situational judgement tests for professional university programs has made The Globe and Mail's second-annual ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies (CNW Group/Altus Assessments Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Altus' mission is to create a world served by exceptional professionals. Altus does this by helping universities look beyond book smarts within their admissions process and beyond. Until 2020, it had done this primarily through Casper, a unique, open-response situational judgment test that evaluates applicants' social intelligence and professionalism. Since then, Altus Assessments has expanded to include new assessments and products.

In August 2021, the company acquired One45 and its MedEd management software platform which, combined with Altus' research-backed admissions assessments, provides medical schools with the operational tools and end-to-end data analytics they need to run great programs and train better doctors.

"Altus Assessments is honoured to be named one of Canada's fastest growing companies by The Globe & Mail. To be listed among so many bold and innovative companies is a privilege," says Altus Assessments CEO Rich Emrich. "We couldn't have achieved the amount of growth we have without our dedicated employees and exceptional partners. This is our fourth year on the list, and we remain committed to creating a world served by exceptional professionals."

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Altus Assessments Inc.