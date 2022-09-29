7IM Selects Bloomberg Buy Side Solutions to Streamline Trade Workflow and Optimize Target Operating Model

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg announced today that investment manager 7IM has adopted Bloomberg AIM, a leading order management system, to support the firm's focus on achieving an efficient target operating model to support AUM growth.

Through its adoption of Bloomberg AIM, 7IM will benefit from tools that support streamlined idea and order generation, minimizing reliance on legacy systems and reducing manual processes and operational risks to achieve scalable workflow.

With AIM, 7IM now has greater investment oversight with robust pre- and post-trade compliance, including custom alerts and an end-to-end audit trail. Bloomberg AIM also includes functionality that can be used for an efficient reconciliation process for cash and corporate actions, as well as both native and externally managed portfolio positions, including support for 7IM's mutual fund trading workflows.

7IM has also adopted Bloomberg PORT to view and monitor intraday holdings. Together, these technology solutions provide 7IM a seamless workflow experience to help increase overall efficiency in day-to-day operations and ultimately scale their business.

Darren Fancourt, Head of Operational Change and Trading at 7IM, commented: "Like 7IM, Bloomberg is a forward thinking and digitally focused firm that is renowned for developing leading solutions, so we're extremely pleased to partner with a like-minded firm and adopt their AIM and PORT solutions. The use of Bloomberg AIM has allowed us to significantly lower risk by leveraging market leading technology, ensuring operational efficiency across the value chain in anticipation of our next growth period."

Matthew Yeates, Deputy Chief Investment Officer at 7IM, added: "It has been great to see Bloomberg AIM go live for our portfolios, which allows us to centralize our processes around the Bloomberg suite of solutions. With the adoption of AIM, we have underlined our commitment to utilizing market leading technologies, alongside our own internally developed tools, within our investment process to efficiently manage our portfolios, which in turn will deliver additional value to clients."

"Delivering to clients a seamless experience with our offerings remains the North Star for Bloomberg Buy-Side solutions and we're proud to be providing this for the 7IM team," said Ian Peckett, Global Head of Buy-Side Product at Bloomberg. "We look forward to helping 7IM reach their operational and AUM goals by providing them with the tools that can address both current and future needs."

Bloomberg's Buy-Side solutions deliver front-to-back technology for the investment lifecycle, from decision support and order management, to portfolio management and post-trade services, for some of the largest asset managers, asset owners, and hedge funds. Bloomberg AIM, a leading order management system (OMS), is used by nearly 15,000 professionals at over 900 client firms globally to manage more than $17 trillion in assets. PORT is a multi-asset portfolio and risk analytics solution that delivers advanced risk and return attribution models. PORT has 47,000 active users across 15,000 client firms globally. Bloomberg's post-trade offering streamlines post-trade workflows and reduce operational risk through reconciliation, straight-through processing (STP), settlement exceptions and collateral management solutions.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo.

About 7IM

It all began in 2002, with seven of us in a basement establishing 7IM because we couldn't find anywhere we wanted to invest our families' money. Our assets under management now stand at over £21bn, and we have moved from 'basement' to 'Bishopsgate' in the City of London.

We manage money aiming to meet people's medium to long term return expectations. Fundamentally, we believe in active asset allocation in both active and passive investments (where we were one of the first to offer actively managed passive portfolios). We build global portfolios based on that allocation and include alternative assets where appropriate to manage the risk reward trade off. Active currency management is also at the core of what we do.

7IM provides investment services to professional wealth managers, planners, advisers and private investors. These include: discretionary investment management, a range of multi-asset portfolios, an investment and open architecture trading platform and a fantastic app, 7IMagine, which brings client portfolios to life.

