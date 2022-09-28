NASA Invites Media to Northrop Grumman's Antares Cargo Resupply Launch

WASHINGTON, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Media accreditation is open for the launch of the next commercial resupply services mission to deliver NASA science investigations, supplies, and equipment to the International Space Station.

Northrop Grumman is targeting liftoff of its Antares rocket and Cygnus spacecraft no earlier than 5:50 a.m. EST, Nov. 6, from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport's Pad-0A at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Virginia.

Both U.S. and international media may apply for credentials to cover the pre-launch and launch activities at Wallops. The application deadline for media who are U.S. citizens is Friday, Oct. 28. International media without U.S. citizenship must apply by Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. All media, as described in the NASA accreditation policy, must send their accreditation request to Keith Koehler at: keith.a.koehler@nasa.gov.

Each resupply mission to the station delivers scientific investigations in the areas of biology and biotechnology, Earth and space science, physical sciences, and technology development and demonstrations.

Highlights of space station research facilitated by delivery aboard this Cygnus are:

facility and study that attempt to advance 3D biological printing of human tissue in space

a study taking advantage of microgravity to better understand catastrophic mudflows that can occur after wildfires

Uganda and Zimbabwe's and first satellites developed as a part of the BIRDS program, an interdisciplinary project for non-space faring countries

an investigation into how microgravity influences ovary function

an experiment that studies if changes space-grown plants undergo to adapt to microgravity can be transmitted through seeds to the next generation

Cargo resupply from U.S. companies ensures a national capability to deliver critical scientific research to the space station, significantly increasing NASA's ability to conduct new investigations aboard humanity's laboratory in space.

Learn more about Northrop Grumman's commercial resupply missions at:

https://www.nasa.gov/northropgrumman

