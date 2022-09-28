NASA Awards Commercial Small Satellite Data Acquisition Agreement

WASHINGTON, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA has selected GHGSat, Inc., of Montreal, Quebec, Canada, to provide commercial small constellation satellite products for evaluation to determine the utility for advancing NASA's science and application goals. GHGSat will provide a comprehensive catalogue of Earth Observation data High Resolution Gas Detection Commercial Earth Observation Data products.

This is a fixed-price blanket purchase agreement and each call issued is not to exceed $7 million over a five-year period. The work will be performed at the contractor's facilities in Montreal, Quebec.

The contractor shall be responsible for delivery of a comprehensive catalogue of its commercial Earth Observation data High Resolution Gas Detection Commercial Earth Observation Data products indicating at a minimum: the data sets, associated metadata and ancillary information; data cadence; data latency; area coverage; and data usage policy.

NASA will assess and evaluate these small constellation satellite data products with the purpose of augmenting and/or complementing NASA-collected data in the future. To facilitate standard scientific collaborations, NASA requires End User License Agreements to enable broad levels of dissemination and shareability of the commercial data with the U.S. government agencies and partners.

