Lightship® and Acclinate Announce Partnership to Increase Access to Clinical Trials for Diverse Populations

Lightship, a clinical research solutions provider and Acclinate, a digital health company, are collaborating to increase access and engagement of diverse participants in a decentralized neurology clinical trial for a large pharmaceutical company.

NEW YORK and EL SEGUNDO, Calif. and LONDON and BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightship Inc., a leading virtual-first and hybrid provider of clinical research solutions, and Acclinate, a digital health company at the forefront of assisting biopharmaceutical and clinical research companies increase diversity and representation in clinical studies, have announced an innovative partnership aimed at increasing access and engagement in clinical trials for underrepresented populations.

Acclinate's #NOWINCLUDED™ and e-DICT™ engagement and predictive analytics platform, in combination with Lightship's tailored approach to designing and delivering clinical trials that are more accessible and offer more choice to patients in need, are being used to engage participants in an ongoing neurology clinical trial in the United States for a top pharmaceutical company.

"Removing common barriers to clinical trial participation such as geographic constraints or logistical concerns around traveling to a site, missing time from work or coordinating childcare, helps increase access to clinical research," says David MacMurchy, CEO of Lightship. "Sometimes, people do not know how to gain access to clinical trials. Our partnership with Acclinate leverages their established, trusted community connections, digital platform and app with Lightship's robust clinical trial infrastructure and commitment to meeting participants where they are to deliver their clinical trial."

"Underrepresented racial and ethnic populations have been profoundly impacted by inequities in the healthcare system," says Delmonize "Del" Smith, PhD, Co-Founder and CEO of Acclinate. "While people of color make up over 42 percent of the U.S. population, they are significantly underrepresented in clinical research, leading to even greater healthcare disparities. Our #NOWINCLUDED™ community educates, engages, and empowers communities of color to make informed decisions about their health, including opportunities to take part in clinical trials. Combined with our e-DICT™ predictive analytics tool, we help pharmaceutical companies and other health organizations present their clinical trials to diverse members who are most likely to participate."

To date, the collaboration between Lightship and Acclinate has resulted in close to 5,000 people being provided the opportunity to gain access to the clinical trial, with a resulting engagement response rate of about 10%.

ABOUT LIGHTSHIP®

Lightship is leading the way in providing innovative, virtual-first and hybrid clinical research services that create access to clinical trials for all people by removing barriers, scaling inclusion, and driving equity in health care. Our flexible delivery model optimizes operational excellence and is helmed by colleagues with extensive experience in the clinical research enterprise to bring therapies to people faster. Learn more at https://www.lightship.com .

ABOUT ACCLINATE

Acclinate's vision is health equity through inclusive research. We are a digital health company specializing in accessing and engaging communities of color to enhance clinical trial diversity. Learn more at https://www.acclinate.com.

