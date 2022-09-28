Despite Market Slowdown, The Avenue Team Secures Complex Real Estate Sales With Creative, Customer-Centric Solutions

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- How do you close a real estate transaction in an increasingly complex housing market? You get creative, even if that leads to some unorthodox buying and selling strategies. As the real estate market pumps the brakes, that's exactly what The Avenue Team, a Philadelphia-based real estate team with Copper Hill Real Estate brokerage, offers clients, resulting in key wins for both buyers and sellers.

The housing market in Philadelphia and beyond is seeing a supply-demand imbalance. That adds another layer of complexity on top of an already-complicated sales process. Selling a brand new, multi-million dollar building next to a bustling interstate, for example, isn't easy, regardless of the market outlook. But before construction on the building had even been completed, The Avenue Team secured a buyer. Tenacity and innovative marketing strategies led to the sale; amongst other unique methods, the team strategically placed a billboard advertisement next to the highway to boost the building's visibility to thousands of people a day.

Complex sales are also no deterrent for Figgs and Shablin. A recent sale of a condominium building in Philadelphia was made possible by strategic, fast-acting negotiation skills and the ability to forge genuine relationships with every party involved – something other realtors don't typically offer.

While working an open house for a single unit condo in a four-unit building, a jogger stopped to chat with Shablin, who was outside. He mentioned he admired the building and would love to turn it into a single-family residential home. The jogger said he'd take the unit for sale – along with the entire building, a total of four units. The catch? Two of the units weren't on the market.

Orchestrating a sale with several moving variables wasn't the only challenge The Avenue Team faced. With one seller secured and three to go, The Avenue Team had to act quickly to develop strong relationships with their owners and bring them on board to sell, despite initial hesitation. Once the team had gotten the signoff from every seller, the Avenue Team swiftly stepped in to complete the sale. Not only that, but the team helped find financing for a construction loan and turn the condo building into a residential home, an equally complex process. Notwithstanding unprecedented circumstances, the entire condo building was sold for $2,100,000. The owners have agreed to collaborate on a before and after showcase that details the building's transformation.

Despite being in the industry for just over two years, The Avenue Team continues to push the boundaries to field impressive wins for buyers and sellers.

The Avenue Team is fast becoming Philadelphia's leading real estate team, addressing both suburban and urban metropolitan properties. Composed of real estate brokers Jeff Shablin and Brian Figgs, the Avenue Team services the Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs, as well as South Jersey and the Jersey Shore. Figgs and Shablin leverage multidisciplinary backgrounds in entrepreneurship and project management. The Avenue Team launches future-forward strategies to help clients stay ahead of the curve, find their dream home and secure sales. You can find them online at www.theavenueteamre.com .

