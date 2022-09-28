Cross-border E-commerce Finance in the Fast Track: Dowsure reached 1.5 Billion RMB Transactions Milestone

Dowsure, a cross-border e-commerce digital API platform, has reached the 1.5 billion RMB transaction milestone, just over two months after the 1 billion RMB milestone.

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cross-border e-commerce market has developed rapidly in the past few years, but cross-border e-commerce merchants have always had a major pain point -- lack of capital. From goods procurement, logistics, transportation, and customs clearance until received payment, there are at least three months of delay in terms of cash flow. For instance, Chinese cross-border export B2C market is estimated at 2 trillion, which means that 500 billion worth of capital is stuck in transit for three months. This will cause a large number of funds are not available for the merchants promptly. Thus, Dowsure decided to solve these pain points. The company integrated the cross-border transaction chain through API technology capability, and realized the low-cost capital irrigation of banks, to cover millions of cross-border merchants in China with universal benefits.

1. Understanding ToB Cross-border Merchants

Dowsure has been in the "cross-border" sector since it is founded. In 2016, Dowsure joined hands with its partners to create the first product covering the cross-border insurance business. After years of cultivating cross-border, Dowsure clearly understands the needs and pain points of cross-border e-commerce merchants.

Based on sellers' demand for high credit limits and a fully online application process, in June 2021, Dowsure empowered Pudong Development Bank to launch the "cross-border business loan" product through the cross-border financial cloud. The benchmark "520" for cross-border e-commerce financing products stands for "5 minutes to apply, 2 minutes to approve, 0 seconds to disburse funds". This product has benefited a large number of cross-border e-commerce merchants.

Meanwhile, based on Dowsure's reputation and prospect in the cross-border industry, it has attracted a large number of outstanding talents to join, with executive team members coming from IBM, Ping An Insurance, Bank of China, Ant Group, Ernst & Young, DJI, and other fields.

2. Precise Positioning

The information of the cross-border industry is very fragmented, which it creates an information gap between countries.

Cross-border e-commerce platforms believe that localization is the key to support the development of the merchants, and local banking institutions need to form a relatively closed loop of information flow, capital flow, logistics, etc. so that they can better serve the merchants. This is the area where Dowsure is professionalized, connecting digital information and financing, bridging them very strongly, linking the cross-border industry, and unleashing the digital value of each cross-border business through API technology capabilities.

3. Deep Understanding of Industry

In this industry, with continuous in-depth exploration, Dowsure realizes that the industry lacks capital support for not just merchants, but also the entire supply chain, including service providers.

On this basis, Dowsure partners with financial institutions to provide cross-border merchants with credit loans, invoice installments, cash advance, and other financing solutions. Dowsure also provides a full range of financing support from procurement, logistics, advertising, sales, and other cross-border scenarios to help merchants gain an advantage in the competitive market.

4. Trust from Partners

Along the way through continuous refinement, trust, understanding of Dowsure's partner, such as leading cross-border e-commerce marketplaces: Amazon, eBay, and Shopee, as well as the top 10 banks in China and around the world. Dowsure is excited about the bright future for cross-border e-commerce industry.

Huang Ke, the co-founder of Dowsure, said, "All along, we have been doing the difficult but right thing. Our partnered institutions have mature systems globally, and it is a very difficult thing to link their systems and data together in a compliant and efficient way through technical means. We appreciate the trust of our partners and would like to penetrate every area of the cross-border ecology with our partners so that we can enjoy growth with partners together.

(Future - Digital finance along with cross-border e-commerce is the norm)

Unlike traditional finance, the amount of funds that can be raised mainly depends on collateral, guarantee, property, asset, and liability ratio. In the cross-border e-commerce scenarios, all assets circulate in digital forms, such as the inventory of overseas warehouses, unsettled funds of platforms, and sales returns of merchandise.

Once the closed loop is formed, merchants can achieve realizable digital assets, and create value for these digital assets. At the same time, technology is iterating. What we want to do is to unlock the value of sellers' digital assets. The existence of digital finance will become a new norm that cross-border e-commerce cannot live without and a huge boost to fuel the development of the industry.

Dowsure Reached 1.5 Billion RMB Transactions Milestone (PRNewswire)

