Cetera Welcomes $3 Billion AUA Burrows Capital Advisors Team

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group, one of America's largest networks of financial professionals, announced today that Burrows Capital Advisors, led by 30-year industry veteran Don Burrows, has affiliated with Cetera Advisors via Totus Wealth Management (Totus). Burrows and partners Clint Auttonberry and Michael Agol assist their clients in overseeing more than $3 billion in assets under advisement, as of September 28, 2022, for high-net-worth, ultra-high-net-worth and institutional clients from their office in League City, TX. The team members have a longstanding 21-year history of partnership and collaboration, and consistently grew their book of business exponentially together.

About Don Burrows : Burrows was the top advisor and a key leader at Hilltop, serving as a member of the firm's leadership and advisory councils. Prior to Hilltop, Burrows was a managing director at Wachovia Securities/Wells Fargo in Houston . From 1997-2000, Burrows served as SVP, institutional sales market at UBS Group AG, and VP, capital markets and institutional sales at Raymond James Financial. During his early career, he held senior wealth and investment management positions at First Southwest Company, University National Bank, and First Bancshares of Texas , Inc.

About Clint Auttonberry : Auttonberry provides a wide range of services to clients, including asset allocation and investment analysis, portfolio management, financial planning and execution of fixed income trades for institutional clients. Prior to joining Hilltop in 2012, he worked as associate vice president of investments at Wells Fargo Advisors for nearly 12 years, where he was a member of a team of advisors focused on retirement planning for individuals. He focused on fixed income sales of both primary and secondary issues to insurance companies, public funds and corporate pension accounts. He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance from the University of Houston , where he started work in the financial services industry as an intern with Burrows.

About Michael Agol : Agol started his career 30 years ago as a retail stock broker with Oppenheimer followed by time at Dean Witter Reynolds and UBS Paine Webber before joining the team back in 2002. Over the years Mike has built strong relationships with his clients, which include business owners and executives, charitable foundations and family offices. Mike leads the team's research and analysis of the equity market, leaning on his years of experience going back to the start of his career. Additionally, Burrows and Agol attended elementary, middle and high school together in Galveston and have known each other for over 50 years.

Two additional team members round out the Burrows Capital Advisors team: Rolando Villarreal is going on his sixth year with the team and will have dual role as Director of Operations and Financial Advisor. Ashley Villarreal will be the newest addition to the team, joining them as Director of Finance. Ashley joins the team with 16 years of banking and financial services experience working for Wells Fargo and University Federal Credit Union.

"Our close-knit team has always focused on serving our client needs first and foremost, and as we identified new ways to deliver more sophisticated advice to clients, we recognized the need to upgrade and enhance our core capabilities and resources," Burrows said. "Cetera Advisors and Totus deliver this upgrade, with dedicated support and programs that will help us continue to grow and provide a more holistic experience for clients. We welcome the independent model that Cetera Advisors and Totus offer, which will empower us to serve our client needs above all else – without restrictions or limitations. Our mission has always been to bring an institutional-level investing experience to our valued clients to support and pursue their wealth management goals. We are proud to be affiliated with Cetera Advisors and Totus and look forward to many shared successes together."

"Burrows Capital Advisors is the latest example of how today's top advisors continue to migrate toward an independent model with dedicated support and resources," said Brett Harrison, president of Cetera Advisors. "As industry dynamics continue to shift, we expect this trend will only accelerate and more billion-dollar advisory teams will reevaluate their firm affiliation and embrace an independent model. We welcome Don and the team to Cetera Advisors and Totus and look forward to collaborating to deliver the best solutions for clients and achieve success for Burrows Capital Advisors."

Burrows Capital Advisors is the latest high-profile affiliation at Cetera, which attracted a record $3.6 billion through recruiting efforts in the second quarter of 2022 through a series of large-scale recruiting wins from practices leaving wirehouse firms and other independent broker dealers. In June, Harvest Wealth, a former Merrill Lynch team, led by industry veterans Dean Packard, Scott Lowder and Vytas Maginnis, that manages more than $1 billion, joined Cetera Advisor Networks.

About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a leading financial services firm whose purpose is to enable the delivery of best-in-class financial advice to as many Americans as possible. Cetera empowers its financial professional communities to help clients achieve their version of financial wellbeing through the Advice-Centric Experience®. Cetera proudly serves independent financial professionals, tax professionals, banks and credit unions in providing wide-ranging financial planning and wealth management services.

Cetera oversees approximately $353 billion in assets under administration and $122 billion in assets under management, as of December 31, 2021.

