VRAI launches a collaboration with iconic wedding brand and resource Brides

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VRAI, the sustainable fine jewelry and engagement ring brand has teamed with Brides, the iconic brand and go-to resource for all-things weddings, for a bridal collaboration, VRAI x Brides.

In its 88 years, Brides has inspired and guided couples through every aspect of wedding planning. Today, Brides adds a new element to its offering with a collection of subtle staples and dramatic statements from its first jewelry collaboration, all featuring diamonds sustainably created in VRAI's zero-emission foundry.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with VRAI on our new collection of lab-grown diamond jewelry," said Samantha Netkin Brash, Assistant General Manager of Brides. "These pieces, from engagement rings to gift-worthy necklaces, bracelets, and earrings, are designed for today's couple. VRAI x Brides is the perfect addition to any modern love story."

The VRAI x Brides collection features jewelry designs that transcend time and trends. With VRAI sustainably created diamonds, thoughtful details, and effortless designs, this collection has an everyday elegance that speaks to modern romance.

The 14 fine jewelry pieces are timeless designs to be worn by the couple throughout any and all wedding events and beyond, as well as gifted to the wedding party to be cherished for years to come. Mixed diamond shapes and hidden details give each design a modern edge, while the ability to customize the engagement rings with your favorite diamond shapes and metal colors creates a sense of uniqueness and meaning.

"Our readers have taken a strong interest in lab-grown diamond engagement rings, so as we were discussing collaborations, we wanted to work with a brand that keeps sustainability at the forefront of everything they do," said Gabriella Rello Duffy, Editorial Director of Brides. "Our goal was to create a collection with pieces for the wedding day and beyond."

Anchored by four engagement rings and a unisex wedding band, the collection features four pairs of earrings—including studs that can be sold separately—two bracelets, and three necklaces.

"Our collaboration with Brides was a natural fit, combining their insight on weddings with our expertise in diamond jewelry design, to provide a collection that is incredibly beautiful, sustainable and can be passed down through generations," said VRAI President Mona Akhavi. "We created a collection that fits into the way consumers are shopping and gifting around their special day that also aligns with their values. "

The VRAI x Brides collaboration is designed with recycled solid gold and exclusively features diamonds sustainably created by VRAI. Each piece of the VRAI x Brides collection comes in packaging that consists of recyclable, compostable and reusable materials. Shipping boxes are created from recycled cardboard while the molded trays that hold each jewelry box are made from compressed sugarcane pulp, a renewable resource.

The collection ranges from $295 to $3,500 and up. More details can be found on Brides, and the collection is available at VRAI.com.

Lifestyle images for media can be found here, courtesy of Brides.

ABOUT VRAI:

VRAI designs sustainable fine jewelry and engagement rings for life's true moments. Through an innovative customization experience, with unique diamond shapes and recycled gold, VRAI is on a mission to bring modern and timeless fine jewelry directly to consumers.

VRAI jewelry features sustainably created diamonds from their foundry, which is the world's first certified diamond producer with zero emissions and guaranteed origin. VRAI's vertically integrated supply chain ensures complete transparency.

VRAI has showrooms in the US and China, with operations in the UK, EU and Canada. For more information, visit VRAI.com.

ABOUT BRIDES:

Brides inspires and guides four million monthly users as they make decisions from pre-engagement through the honeymoon. Brides is committed to bringing readers an inclusive look at the world of weddings, with every type of couple, every type of wedding and every type of celebration. Brides is part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing family. For more information, visit Brides.com.

