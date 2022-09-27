Morningstar's Sixth Annual Health Savings Account Landscape Finds Fidelity Remains Industry Leader

In addition to provider recommendations, the study also features a new section on actionable best practices for individuals seeking HSAs

CHICAGO, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Morningstar, Inc. (Nasdaq: MORN), a leading provider of independent investment research, today published its sixth annual landscape study on health savings accounts (HSAs) available to individuals. The study finds assets in HSAs have grown at a 31% annualized growth rate over the past 15 years, and while the HSA industry has bettered its offerings in that time, several participants have room for improvement.

The study evaluated 10 of the most prominent HSA providers' offerings on two different use cases: as investment accounts to save for future medical expenses and as spending accounts to cover current medical costs. New this year, the study also provides best practices for individual participants to take full advantage of HSA investment features and flexible spending policies, and advocates for improvements to the onboarding process to help facilitate broader adoption of HSAs.

"HSAs are valuable tools for investors when used properly, but the industry is still young and maturing. Its opaque structure needs improvement," said Tom Nations, lead author of the study and associate director of manager research. "Despite Morningstar's advocacy, there is considerable variance in the quality of HSAs available to individuals as some providers still have high costs and confusing features. As the space continues to grow, we're looking to see more widespread improvement, namely among account investment menus, fees, and fund quality."

Highlights from the study include:

Just 9% of HSA accounts reviewed have investment assets, according to Morningstar surveys, signifying HSA users are not taking full advantage of the accounts' investment features or triple tax benefit. When used optimally, HSAs have more tax benefits than 401(k)s, 529 education-savings plans, and traditional and Roth IRAs.

Fidelity offers the most attractive HSA for both spenders and investors, as it was the sole provider with a High overall Investment Account assessment and the sole provider with a High overall Spending Account assessment.

Generally, HSA providers have improved their offerings since Morningstar's first report in 2017; however, fee schedules remain high and vary across providers, most require individuals to meet spending account minimums before they can invest, and fund lineups still offer redundant and complicated options that can be hard to use.

As interest rates have risen in the past year, interest paid to HSA holders has become increasingly important to analyst evaluations. The best HSA providers pay interest rates that increase with market shifts, and so far, Fidelity is the only provider that offers higher interest rates than the average national savings account rate of 0.17%.

1 – a fund with an Analyst Rating or Quantitative Rating of Gold, Silver, or Bronze – made up at least 88% of each lineup, up from 85% last year. Utilizing the Morningstar Analyst Rating ™ (Analyst Rating) and Morningstar Quantitative Rating ™ for funds (Quantitative Rating), each fund lineup supports an Above Average Quality of Investments assessment for all 10 providers. Morningstar Medalists– a fund with an Analyst Rating or Quantitative Rating of Gold, Silver, or Bronze – made up at least 88% of each lineup, up from 85% last year.

The four largest HSA providers – HealthEquity, Optum, Fidelity, and HSA Bank – account for nearly two-thirds of the total HSA market with roughly $64 billion in assets combined. HealthEquity overtook Optum at year-end 2021 as the industry's largest provider and widened its lead in 2022's first half.

The overall assessment of each HSA provider is listed below.

HSA Provider Overall Assessment as Investing Account Overall Assessment as Spending Account Associated Bank Average Average Bank of America Average Below Average Fidelity High High First American Bank Average Above Average HealthEquity Above Average Above Average HSA Bank* Average Above Average Lively Above Average Above Average Optum Average Average The HSA Authority Above Average Above Average UMB Average Average

*HSA Bank is Morningstar, Inc.'s HSA plan provider.

Additions to the study this year included First American Bank and UMB's HSA offerings. Industry consolidation continued the past year, with previous participants Bend, HealthSavings, and PayFlex all acquired by other companies.

Click here to read the HSA Landscape Report, which includes complete assessments for the 10 providers and methodology. An article on Morningstar.com summarizing the report's findings is available here.

1 Morningstar recently announced a merger of its two forward-looking rating systems into one, the Morningstar Medalist Rating, set to take place in the second quarter of 2023.

