Hurricane Preparedness: How to Make Your Phone Battery Last

As Hurricane Ian approaches Florida, local officials are urging residents to prepare for heavy winds and rain, with flooding, storm surges and tornadoes possible. With such weather comes the risk of power outages. Residents should take these steps to ensure they can continue to receive important storm updates and stay connected with family and friends:

Charge up an external power source – If you have an external power bank, charge it too 100% before the storm hits. If you need to purchase one and have time to do so while it's safe, look for a power bank with a capacity of 22,000mAh (milliamp hour) or more. These can charge two phones two to three times and last a few days. Some power banks also come with additional features, like LED lights, which can be helpful if you're left without electricity. Solar power banks are another good option, as they don't require an external electricity source to function.

Turn on Battery Saving Mode – The quickest fix to conserve your battery is turning on Low Power Mode on iPhone devices or Battery Saver Mode on Android devices. This will turn off some of your phone's nonessential features that may be draining its battery.

Turn Off Social Media Apps – Social apps like Facebook, Instagram and TikTok are typically your phone's No. 1 battery hog. In addition to limiting your use of these apps, also go into your settings and turn off location services, background app refresh and push notifications for these apps to ensure they're not draining your battery even when you're not using them.

Minimize location services – Go into your phone's settings and find which apps are using your location. Turn off location services for any apps that aren't critical. You can find this in your settings under "Privacy" for iPhone or under "Biometrics and Security" for Android phones.

Check push notification settings – Push notifications can drain your battery. In your phone's settings, under "Notifications," you should be able to see which apps have push notifications turned on. Turn off push notifications for all apps and check your apps on an as-needed basis instead.

Dim your screen – Reduce screen brightness, even just a little, to save on power. You can find this in your display settings.

