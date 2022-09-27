Fresh Stack Burger To Open Third Location in Oak Brook

Newly-Formed Burger Restaurant Expands in Chicagoland Area, Opening Soon in Oak Brook

OAK BROOK, Ill., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Stack Burger Co , a polished fast casual restaurant, announced the opening of its third location at 3041 Butterfield Rd., Oak Brook, IL 60523. The "better burger" concept was developed by Sean Thomas, Grandson of Wendy's Founder Dave Thomas, Fabio Viviani Hospitality Group, and other industry veterans. The restaurant officially opens to the public this October.

"We are excited to bring another version of the Fresh Stack experience to the people of Oak Brook and the surrounding communities," says Sean Thomas. "Our goal is to be a place where folks can gather to enjoy food, shakes, and other American classics with their families, friends, or even on lunch break. We're proud to make our food to order and only use thoughtfully sourced ingredients when possible."

The founders of Fresh Stack have created a space that decidedly is not fast food, rather, they have built a place where diners can enjoy fresh, made-to-order restaurant-quality food – fast. The menu features thoughtfully sourced ingredients, hormone and antibiotic-free all-American beef burgers, fresh chicken sandwiches, salads, whimsical Instagrammable shakes and more.

What: Fresh Stack Burger – Oak Brook Opening When: October 2022, starting from 11AM until close Where 3041 Butterfield Rd., Oak Brook, IL 60523

Fresh Stack Burger3041 Butterfield Rd., Oak Brook, IL 60523

Hours of Operation

Monday–Thursday: 11am – 9pm

Friday: Saturday: 11am – 10pm

Sunday: 11am – 8pm

