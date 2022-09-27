CONSTITUTIONAL LAWYER JONATHAN EMORD FORMS EMORD FOR SENATE EXPLORATORY COMMITTEE

CLIFTON, Va., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, veteran constitutional lawyer, author, and columnist Jonathan Emord announced the Emord for Senate Exploratory Committee to explore the feasibility of a Republican candidacy for the U.S. Senate against incumbent Democrat Senator Tim Kaine.

Ron Paul describes Jonathan "as an expert in constitutional theory and history"

Emord is regarded as one of the nation's leading constitutional lawyers and experts on the framers' intent. Ron Paul describes Jonathan "as an expert in constitutional theory and history" and "an expert litigator with a long string of legal victories over the federal bureaucracy."

"If we succeed in raising $1 million by the end of March 2023, we will announce my candidacy," Emord wrote to supporters, adding: "America will survive as a land of freedom and opportunity only if we stop the road to ruin paved by Biden and fellow travelers like Kaine, a path that is forcing honest, hard-working Virginians to suffer runaway inflation, skyrocketing gas and oil prices, entry of illegal aliens, drugs, terrorists, gangs, and sex traffickers through our Southern border, and rampant crime. We hope Virginians will join us in this fight to save America: to restore law and order, rebuild our military, protect parents' rights, return America to energy independence, cut taxes on individuals and businesses, and cut government spending and regulation, so that we may rid our schools and military of woke indoctrination, end inflation, and restore economic growth and opportunity for all."

"If Virginians make clear their support for this agenda," Emord pledged, "if they will join me in making this fight possible, we will enter this race, defeat Kaine, revitalize our state and nation, and save America."

For the past 37 years, Emord has practiced constitutional and administrative law, defeating the FDA more times in federal court than any other attorney in American history. Called the "FDA Dragon Slayer," Emord's historic First Amendment win in the Pearson v. Shalala case required FDA to end censorship of health information concerning the effects of nutrients (like folic acid) on diseases (like Spina Bifida and anencephaly) and prefer disclosure over suppression.

He is the author of five critically acclaimed books and of numerous articles for Townhall.com, PJMedia.com, Americangreatness.com, and USA Today Magazine. He is a frequent guest on national radio and television programs.

Jonathan is married to Sheryl and has two children, twins, Justice and Angelica.

