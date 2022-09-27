AXA XL promotes Brett Stewart to lead Design Professional loss prevention education programs

EXTON, Pa., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL Insurance has promoted Brett Stewart to Manager of Loss Prevention and Education for AXA XL's Design Professional insurance business in North America.

According to Doug Strong, Chief Underwriting Officer for Design Professional, "Sharing loss prevention expertise is a big part of our Errors & Omission (E&O) insurance offering for architects, engineers, and other design professionals. Brett brings a wealth of legal, underwriting and claims expertise that he's able to apply to build effective loss prevention programs and materials to help our clients avoid claims or minimize their professional liability risk potential."

In his new role, Mr. Stewart will lead development of loss prevention and education programs and materials for AXA XL's architect and engineer clients to help them minimize risk exposures and achieve more successful project outcomes. AXA XL Design Professional's Loss Prevention and Education team provides workshops, online learning, claim case studies, and articles and also oversees the continued development and updating of the Contract Guide for Design Professionals - a comprehensive online contract resource.

A licensed attorney, Mr. Stewart joined AXA XL in 2009 as a claims specialist after several years in private legal practice. Most recently, he served as Risk Manager for Design Professional. In this capacity, Mr. Stewart has made innumerable contributions from content creation and delivery, to driving broker and customer engagement and relationship building efforts. He remains based in AXA XL's Walnut Creek, CA office.

