Announcing the Audio Description People's Choice Award

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Council of the Blind (ACB) announces that beginning on September 26th, it will launch its first Audio Description People's Choice Award competition. The winner of the Audio Description People's Choice Award will be announced during the 2022 ACB Audio Description Awards Gala, which will take place virtually on November 29th at 7:30 PM Eastern. Join us for an exciting evening featuring celebrity guests as we celebrate audio description! Learn more at www.ADAwardsGala.org.

2022 Audio Description Awards Gala, November 29 at 7:30pm ET. Brought to you by the American Council of the Blind. (PRNewswire)

This inaugural award celebrates the inclusion of audio description in all types of media entertainment, and is designed to recognize the importance of audio description and the entertainment industry's role in providing access to television content for people who are blind or have low vision.

Ten Audio Description People's Choice Award finalists have been identified for the 2022 competition. They reflect a diverse and varied sampling of entertainment content from broadcast television, cable providers, and streaming services, all of which are committed to the inclusion of audio description as an essential component of their available content.

The winner of the Audio Description People's Choice Award will be selected through a voting process by all who appreciate the value of audio description: individuals who are blind, have low vision, their friends, family members, and colleagues.

Voting for the Audio Description People's Choice Award ends on Monday, October 10th at 11:59 PM ET. An online ballot form is available allowing voters to easily select their preference for the Award. Visit www.acb.org/2022-AD-Peoples-Choice for all available audio description samples for each finalist.

The following audio described media content programs, movies, series, and/or documentaries represent the ten finalists for the 2022 Audio Description People's Choice Award:

Celebrity Family Feud (ABC/Audio Description by VITAC)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+/Audio Description by Pixelogic Media)

Obi- Wan Kenobi (Disney+/Audio Description by Deluxe U.S.)

Alma's Way – English and Spanish (PBS KIDS/Fred Rogers Productions/English Audio Description by Bridge Multimedia/Spanish Audio Description by Dicapta)

Matrix Resurrections (HBO Max/Audio Description by Deluxe U.S.)

Prey (Hulu/ Audio Description by Descriptive Video Works)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC/Audio Description by Captionmax/3Play Media)

Grace and Frankie (Netflix/Audio Description by SDI Media)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+/Audio Description by WGBH Media Access Group)

Cómo Sobrevivir Soltero (Amazon/Audio Description by Sony Pictures Television)

The Audio Description People's Choice Award online ballot is located at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2022ADPeoplesChoice. To vote by phone, call (202) 596-7041.

