Visionet's AtClose Title Production System Introduces New Consumer Portal

CRANBURY, N.J., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Visionet Systems , the leader of digitally enabled solutions that innovate, design, and deliver products and services in the cloud, announced today that its AtClose title production system has launched a new consumer portal aimed at empowering title companies to deliver an exceptional client experience by significantly reducing the closing time.

AtClose, a wholly owned subsidiary of Visionet Systems, Inc., supports the nation’s top title and settlement organizations. Meet the future of title technology with AtClose – scalable, configurable & driving automation. AtClose is an end-to-end cloud-based solution for facilitating title and settlement processing. (PRNewswire)

"AtClose is proven to successfully enhance the internal processes for title companies to enable faster closings and improved partner communications," said Adeel Ahmad, Senior Vice President and Head of AtClose at Visionet Systems. "We're now harnessing that success by launching a portal that benefits the consumer. The primary purpose of this portal is to ensure seamless communication between all parties involved and to keep them updated on the status of applications and other documents so that closings can be executed faster, and borrowers have an enhanced experience."

The new consumer portal enables real-time collaboration and visibility between the borrower and all major parties involved in the transaction, resulting in a faster, more seamless closing experience. The secure, digital workspace allows title companies, sellers, borrowers and real estate agents to manage the process by quickly sending, signing, and storing documents, contracts, and other agreements as well as obtaining information online through secured portal thereby reducing paperwork. AtClose also provides each of the involved parties with a real time status of the transaction.

AtClose is a fully secured, scalable, cloud-based title production system that streamlines operations through robust integrations and automation. For over two decades, Visionet has served the nation's top title and settlement organizations in identifying and innovating optimal solutions for long-term success.

For more information about AtClose and its all-new consumer portal, visit https://info.visionet.com/atclose_consumer_portal_2022 .

About AtClose & Visionet Systems

Visionet is a premier digital technology solutions company and for over 27 years, our innovation-centric approach has unlocked digital-driven success for hundreds of clients. Our strategic technological alliances with Microsoft, Google, Salesforce, Adobe, and AWS, as well as accolades like Microsoft Partner of the Year 2021 and 2022 are a testament to our expertise in delivering seamless digital transition.

To learn more, visit www.AtClose.com .

