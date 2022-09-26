Offshore Magazine Announces the Launch of Subsea Technology Eastern Mediterranean to be held in Limassol, Cyprus

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with the Cyprus Hydrocarbons Company (CHC), Endeavor Business Media's Offshore magazine introduces Subsea Technology Eastern Mediterranean (STEM), a new conference and table-top exhibition dedicated to facilitating the transfer of technology, best practices, and regional cross-border collaboration for sustainable offshore energy development. The event will be held May 17-19, 2023 at the 5-star Parklane Resort & Spa in Limassol, Cyprus.

"We are honored to partner with the Cyprus Hydrocarbons Company in launching this new event as an important platform where leaders in the market can come together to learn, engage and discuss the future progression of offshore energy development in the Eastern Mediterranean region," said Danny Foster, Group Publisher of Offshore magazine. "A sister event to the highly successful Subsea Tieback held annually in the U.S., we are pleased to be expanding internationally to provide education, networking and solutions to oil and gas professionals in this crucial market."

"The Eastern Mediterranean region is uniquely positioned to support the growing demand for natural gas with its wealth of offshore resources," added David Paganie, Chief Editor of Offshore magazine and Conference Director of STEM. "We are delighted to work with global energy stakeholders and thought leaders to bring the necessary subsea technologies, knowledge, and best practices to the region to fully develop its natural gas resource potential."

Curated by top subject matter experts, the conference program will focus on subsea tieback technology and new concepts for sustainable development and operations, attracting senior technology and business management from the global offshore international operators, engineering firms, contractors, technology suppliers, service companies, and regulators.

"The deepwater natural gas discoveries of the Eastern Mediterranean in the last decade have led to some of the industry's landmark subsea gas developments. The region is only at the beginning of realizing its potential, with exploration ongoing and the appraisal of existing natural gas discoveries underway. The role of subsea technology is going to be paramount in ensuring the continued supply of our natural gas resources to regional, European, and global markets in a competitive, sustainable, and environmentally conscious manner," said Demetris Fessas, Acting Director General of the Cyprus Hydrocarbons Company and STEM Advisory Board Chairman.

For more information or to register, visit www.subseatechnologyconference.com.

