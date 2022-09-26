Hyundai Mobis to host an investment seminar in Silicon Valley to build a future mobility alliance

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Mobis (KRX 012330) announced that it will be hosting the 1st Mobis Mobility Day in Silicon Valley on 29. More than 80 startup officials and investors in the future mobility industry will be in attendance to hear about Hyundai Mobis' future technology and investment strategy, as well as global trends.

The 1st Mobis Mobility Day is designed to actively secure the technology partners as the company discovers innovative future mobility technologies and promotes new growth businesses, such as UAM and robotics.

Finding partners for future mobility, namely the mobility alliance, is essential in securing a competitive edge in the transition of global automobile industry. Silicon Valley is the ideal place to form strategic alliances as it is where capital, talent, and technology come together.

Accordingly, Hyundai Mobis will be explaining to its potential partners about the company's future growth, as characterized by the business transformation into a software and platform-centric global technology giant. Hyundai Mobis hopes to emphasize how its growth strategies and R&D initiatives are closely related to investment in highly promising global technology companies.

Mobis Ventures Silicon Valley (MVSV) will host the event to deliver these messages even more effectively. MVSV is one of Hyundai Mobis' global open innovation hubs, founded in 2018 with the mission of discovering and investing in startups with future mobility technologies.

MVSV has made major strategic investments in highly promising tech companies, including Velodyne (2019), a developer of LIDAR technology for autonomous driving, Envisics (2020), a British AR HUD innovator, and Zendar (2021), a maker of high-resolution imaging RADAR technology. Hyundai Mobis also has a global open innovation hub in Shenzhen, China.

"We are looking forward to working with global partners to develop innovative technologies that will change the future. We will continue to actively communicate with startups and investors by expanding our network through our global open innovation hubs," explained Kim Young-bin, Head of Planning at Hyundai Mobis.

