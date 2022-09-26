Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company Recognized as a Top Charitable Contributor by Boston Business Journal

National life insurance carrier ranked 80th among top charitable companies in Massachusetts

CANTON, Mass., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company, a national provider of insurance solutions for individuals and the workplace, was recognized by the Boston Business Journal as a top charitable contributor for the fourth consecutive year. The Corporate Citizenship Award is given to companies that have donated at least $100,000 to Massachusetts-based charitable organizations in fiscal year 2021. Boston Mutual ranked 80th on the list.

Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company logo (PRNewsfoto/Boston Mutual Life Insurance Co) (PRNewswire)

Boston Mutual Life was ranked 80th among top charitable companies in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal.

Through Boston Mutual's Making An Impact program, the insurance provider donated $194,726 in 2021 to national and local organizations who focus on community and family, educational and environmental efforts.

"We are proud to be recognized by the Boston Business Journal for our charitable giving efforts throughout Massachusetts and are honored to be among fellow local companies that prioritize giving back to many of the communities in which we live and work," shared Paul A. Quaranto, Jr., Chairman, CEO and President at Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company. "We thank our employees for their support and commitment to our charitable endeavors, and we look forward to continuing to make a difference through our Making An Impact program."

This year's Corporate Citizenship Award honorees were recognized at an in-person celebration at the Boston Business Journal's 18th Annual Corporate Citizenship Awards event on September 8, 2022. To see the full list of honorees, please visit this link.

To learn more about Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company, please visit https://www.bostonmutual.com/. For more on the company's corporate citizenship program, Making An Impact, visit https://www.bostonmutual.com/about-us/making-an-impact/.

About Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company

Founded as a progressive life insurance company in 1891, Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company is a national carrier that provides insurance solutions designed for working Americans and their families, as well as enrollment and billing options at the workplace. With offices based in Canton, Massachusetts, and Omaha, Nebraska, as a mutual company, Boston Mutual Life is dedicated to acting in the best interests of its policyholders, producers, employees, and its communities. For more information, please visit www.bostonmutual.com or contact your Boston Mutual Life representative. Follow the company on Facebook or LinkedIn.

