Voyager Announces CFO Departure

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (OTC Pink: VYGVQ) (FRA: UCD) today announced that Chief Financial Officer Ashwin Prithipaul is resigning to pursue other opportunities. Mr. Prithipaul will depart from the Company after a transition period, and Chief Executive Officer Stephen Ehrlich will assume Mr. Prithipaul's duties in the interim.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors and the executive leadership team, I want to extend our sincerest gratitude to Ashwin for his many valuable contributions, especially for his efforts during Voyager's restructuring process," said Mr. Ehrlich.

Parties with questions about the Chapter 11 process may contact the Company's Claims Agent, Stretto, at +1 (855) 473-8665 (toll-free in the U.S.) or +1 (949) 271-6507 (for parties outside the U.S.). They have also set up a website at http://cases.stretto.com/Voyager , which includes court documents and other information.

