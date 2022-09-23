Jones Soda Announces Photo Challenge Contest for College Students

Iconic Craft Soda Leader to Award Dorm-Sized Refrigerators, Bottled Soda and More

SEATTLE, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Soda Co. (CSE: JSDA,OTCQB: JSDA) ("Jones" or the "Company"), the original craft soda known for its unconventional flavors and user-submitted photo labels, today announced a nationwide Jones College Cooler contest giving college and university students an opportunity to win dorm-sized refrigerators, plenty of Jones Soda to share, wearables and other surprise items.

The contest will feature three weekly photo challenges asking entrants to grab a few friends to create fun images involving activities such as spelling words with their bodies, repurposing glass bottles, and expressing in pictures why they need a Jones refrigerator.

Specifics will be announced each week at https://www.jonessoda.com/pages/college-cooler. The first week's challenge and deadline will be announced on September 29.

Entries must be submitted with a valid .EDU email address. Each week, refrigerators and Jones Soda will be awarded to 10 winners for their dorm rooms, shared apartments, and fraternity or sorority houses. Winners will also receive limited-edition Turkey and Gravy and Sugar Cookie soda flavors to share with family and friends this holiday season.

"This photo contest is a variation on one of the cornerstones of the Jones Soda brand personality: constantly changing bottle labels showcasing photos submitted by Jones fans," said Eric Chastain, President of the Jones Soda Beverage Division. "Now we're taking that photo focus one step further to give college students a way to share cold Jones Soda with their friends. Get creative, have fun, and good luck!"

