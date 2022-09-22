Linewize Announces Workshop Focused on How Federal Funding Grants Support Student Safety Efforts

Phillip Lovell, Associate Executive Director with All4Ed, Joins Linewize Executives to Discuss Funding and Risk Detection Technology

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Linewize, a division of FamilyZone (ASX: FZO), a rapidly growing education technology company, today announced it will be hosting an interactive workshop on Wednesday, September 28 at 11 a.m. PT focused on federal funding grants and frameworks to address and support school staff and student safety this school year. The workshop, titled Student Safety Workshop: Funding and Frameworks will feature an insightful discussion with executives from Linewize and All4Ed, a non-profit advocacy organization committed to expanding equitable educational opportunities for underserved student populations. Those interested in participating in the workshop, which will take place via Zoom, can register here.

Linewize Logo (PRNewsfoto/Linewize) (PRNewswire)

With an emphasis on federal funding, including the Safer Communities Act, the workshop will provide information on funding eligibility, access and more. Attendees can submit specific questions in advance here, as part of the workshop will be reserved for a live Q&A.

"Faced with a worsening mental health crisis, we must take immediate action to protect kids and teens nationwide. New federal funding that supports student safety, such as the Safer Communities Act, is a significant step in the right direction and it's important for school leaders to have a firm grasp on how it can help," said Ross Young, executive vice president of Linewize. "Our goal is for all attendees to walk away from this workshop with a deep understanding of how this funding can support their school districts this year."

Young will be joined by Teodora Pavkovic, director of community engagement with Linewize and Phillip Lovell, associate executive director with All4Ed. In addition to federal funding, the experts will discuss the importance of risk detection technology and how it plays a key role in safeguarding students and preventing violence, bullying, self-harm and more. Attendees will learn about Linewize Monitor, an advanced student threat detection tool that helps districts spot at-risk students.

"Mental health is key to student success," said Phillip Lovell, associate executive director for All4Ed, a Washington, D.C. policy organization. "The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act includes important resources for school districts to support the comprehensive needs of young people. I am pleased to join Linewize in working with school districts to discuss how, together, we can give our students every opportunity to thrive."

All workshop participants are eligible to receive a complimentary Linewize Student Safety Audit, which provides schools with access to risk profiles and recommendations for implementing a holistic student safety program.

To learn more about Linewize Monitor, please visit https://www.linewize.com/linewize-monitor.

About Linewize:

A division of ASX-traded company FamilyZone, Linewize is a K-12 cyber safety management system and an emerging leader in the fast-growing global cybersafety and EdTech sector. Built by a global team of education experts and former school IT administrators, Linewize's comprehensive suite of tools and resources is designed to keep kids safe online and address a range of digital learning needs. Founded on the premise that promoting digital wellbeing in students goes beyond a simple content filter, Linewize offers products and resources that enable schools to partner with families in order to protect every child's digital journey, both in the classroom and at home. For more information, please visit www.linewize.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Linewize