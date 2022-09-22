Kate Farms Launches Chocolate Flavor of Adult Standard 1.4 Plant-Based Medical Nutrition Formula

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kate Farms™, the market leader bringing organic, plant-based nutrition into healthcare today announced the launch of its newest high-calorie medical formula, Adult Standard 1.4 now available in chocolate.

As the most clinician requested new flavor of adult Kate Farms formulas, Adult Standard 1.4 meets patients' needs for a calorically dense formula that tastes great, and helps support weight gain, weight maintenance, and tolerance. Now available in three flavors—plain, vanilla and chocolate--Kate Farms Standard 1.4 is plant-based, USDA organic, non-GMO and is made without common allergens or artificial sweeteners and has a delicious chocolate taste. Kate Farms' Standard 1.4 is a calorie-dense formula option that may provide nutritional support for patients that need to meet their nutrient requirements in fewer servings, such as those undergoing treatment for cancer as well as those with chronic diseases such as ALS, gastroparesis, and Crohn's disease.

"Healthcare professionals and patients alike have been asking for a Chocolate flavor of our Adult Standard 1.4 formula since we first introduced the formula in Plain and Vanilla flavors two years ago," said Kate Farms Chief Medical Officer, Cynthia Ambres, MD. "This formula provides the benefits of a plant-based diet, includes an organic phytonutrient blend with extracts from broccoli, kale, turmeric, and blueberries, and can be used for tube feeding or enjoyed orally for those who need extra calories."

This is the fourth formula launched this year by Kate Farms, following the introduction of Pediatric Standard 1.2 Chocolate, Glucose Support 1.2 and Renal Support 1.8 formulas. "Our portfolio reflects the needs of the healthcare community and the preferences of the people and caregivers who use our products," said Catherine Hayden, Chief Commercial Officer and Executive Vice President. "We will continue to innovate and add to our portfolio so we can respond to the growing need for plant-based nutrition in clinical and homecare settings."

About Kate Farms

Kate Farms was founded when a little girl named Kate Laver was failing to thrive because she couldn't tolerate any of the available tube feeding formulas. Her determined parents Richard and Michelle had the transformative idea to develop a better formula using high quality, organic, plant-based ingredients without the common allergens and ingredients found in traditional formulas. Today, Kate is thriving, and Kate Farms is now the #1 recommended plant-based formula. * Kate Farms offers medical formulas for children and adults, to be used as the sole source or as supplemental nutrition, for oral or tube feeding. They are available nationally and eligible for insurance coverage with Medicare, Medicaid, and private insurance. Kate Farms formulas are made for tolerance with easily digested organic pea protein, fiber and phytonutrients, and without common allergens, artificial sweeteners or flavors. Kate Farms can be accessed in more than 800 U.S. hospitals, including the top children's hospitals, and availability is increasing daily. Visit www.katefarms.com. For more information, follow us on Instagram, Facebook or LinkedIn.

*Independent data report on plant-based formula distributor volumes in home care, acute care, and long-term care. Applies to all Kate Farms formulas.

