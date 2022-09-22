Stock Market Symbols

GIB.A (TSX)

GIB (NYSE)

cgi.com/newsroom

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) has been named by Forbes magazine as one of the World's Best Management Consulting Firms for 2022. The annual ranking helps business leaders evaluate management consulting companies as they seek expert guidance in navigating today's fast-changing business environment. CGI's inclusion among this year's top management consulting firms is based on its success in delivering insights-driven business and IT strategic consulting to clients worldwide. Through its range of business and technology consulting services, CGI helps clients set their future course, adapt quickly to change, and create competitive advantage as digital leaders.

Forbes names CGI one of the ‘World’s Best Management Consulting Firms’ (CNW Group/CGI Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"The strong and continuing investments in digitization by organizations around the world demands new strategic approaches for identifying market opportunities at speed and scale. Our consultants collaborate closely with CEOs and other executives to define and implement purpose-driven business strategies," said CGI President and CEO George D. Schindler. "CGI is proud to be recognized by Forbes as one of the world's top management consulting firms. We are committed to continuing to deliver insights our clients can act on."

Over the past four decades, CGI has grown into one of the world's largest business and strategic IT consulting services companies. The company provides consulting services to clients across the commercial sector, including financial services, energy and utilities, retail, communications, health and life sciences, as well as within the public sector.

These services help leaders drive sustainable outcomes in critical areas such as business strategy, business and operating model design, human-centered transformation, customer value and operational excellence, organizational change management, sustainability and digital transformation. CGI business consultants also provide specialized advisory services to help advance CIO and CFO agendas.



CGI's end-to-end services portfolio, industry and technology consulting and collaborative approach have garnered recognition from several organizations. IDC MarketScape, for example, recognized CGI as a "Major Player" for digital strategy consulting services worldwide in 2021. Earlier this year, Forbes also recognized CGI as one of "America's Best Management Consulting Firms" for the second straight year.

For more information on CGI's insights-driven business and strategic IT consulting services, visit cgi.com

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 88,500 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2021 reported revenue is C$12.13 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CGI Inc.