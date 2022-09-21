Fay Servicing Donates Supply-Filled Backpacks For Salvation Army Back-to-School Efforts

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fay Servicing has donated more than 550 backpacks loaded with school supplies to Salvation Army locations in cities where they maintain an office. The Salvation Army distributed this year's backpacks to children in Tampa, Chicago, and Dallas, who are in homeless shelters, or in afterschool programs to children who are in need of support.

“We love doing this for local kids, so the time it takes to put the backpacks together is a fun activity and time well spent,” said Cortney Warren, Executive Vice President at FAY. (PRNewswire)

"We love this backpack drive – it means so much to our families and kids to have supplies to start the year. Some of our kids would not have any of this without the FAY effort but because these children got a backpack – they get to start the school year on the right foot," stated Linda Kay O'Reilly, Director of Development, Tampa Bay Command of the Salvation Army.

Working with the company's non-profit Fay Foundation, employees generously donated new backpacks and the Foundation purchased the supplies. Over the summer, FAY employees got together across the country to fill the backpacks and made sure the students would have everything they would need for a great school year. "We love doing this for local kids, so the time it takes to put the backpacks together is a fun activity and time well spent," said Cortney Warren, Executive Vice President at FAY.

According to FAY CEO Ed Fay, "It's heartbreaking how many children go back to school without necessary supplies, but I am proud of how our amazing staff always comes through for our local communities."

Fay Servicing is a mortgage servicer with more than 147,000 residential and commercial customers across the U.S. FAY employs more than 550 individuals nationwide and is based in Tampa, Florida.

The Fay Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization, which is supported by regular payroll deduction donations from employees. For more information on the foundation, visit https://www.fayconstructive.org/.

