BROXEL: A WAY TO PROMOTE FINANCIAL INCLUSION FOR THE MEXICAN COMMUNITY IN THE U.S.

The Mexican FinTech participated in the inaugural cohort of the Clinton Global Initiative Greenhouse program.

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time since the pandemic, The Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) celebrated its annual meeting among world leaders, NGO´s, public institutions and companies with social impact.

For this 2022 meeting, CGI launched the inaugural CGI-Entrepreneurship Greenhouse, designed to showcase companies with transformative solutions to global challenges, such as building a more inclusive economy, creating health equity, and fighting climate change. Thirty one companies were selected to participate in this year's program. Among these companies was Broxel, a FinTech company from Mexico, that is promoting the financial inclusion of the hispanic population in the United States.

Broxel allows hispanics to obtain an account in dollars in the U.S., an account in mexican pesos in Mexico, and the possibility to manage both from a cutting edge App. Once they are enrolled after a lean digital process, they can remit for free to Mexico. Remittances are the first source of currency of the Mexican economy; in 2021, $51 Billion dollars were sent to Mexico, despite high fees and commissions.

The social impact of opening financial opportunities for the underbanked hispanic community in the U.S. is exponential. "The commitment of Broxel is to make visible and empower a historically cash-based, invisible community. We want to be the technological solution for a social and economic problem".

About Broxel

Broxel is a leading payment technology company in Latin America,.. Since 2011, Broxel has offered tailored financial services for companies, institutions and consumers. 12 million cards has been issued by Broxel. The company is a partner of AT&T and Google Cloud, and has licensing deals with MasterCard, VISA and Carnet. Broxel is committed to enhancing financial experiences through innovation and technology.

