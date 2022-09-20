Morinaga America, Inc. Introduces FI-BEING™

The new better-for-you candy brand joins fan-favorite HI-CHEW™ within the growing portfolio

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From the makers of HI-CHEW™, Morinaga America Inc. presents FI-BEING™, a new brand founded on the principles of creating better-for-you candy options. FI-BEING™ comes in the form of a hard candy that maintains the flavor experience of Morinaga products consumers know and love. Each serving of FI-BEING™ provides 39% of the daily recommended dietary fiber intake.

The brand name FI-BEING™ consists of two keywords that define the product's primary attributes: Fiber and Being. Each serving of FI-BEING™ delivers 11g of dietary fiber, 4g of sugar, and contains 0g of sugar alcohol. It's now available in two mouthwatering flavors that melt away slowly and deliciously:

Passionfruit* features the flavor notes of sweet and tart that only passionfruit can offer (*Natural & Artificial Flavors)

Elderberry* brings to life the perfect earthy and tart flavor balance of the popular immune-boosting fruit (*Natural & Artificial Flavors)

"At Morinaga America, we constantly strive to provide our consumers with innovative, new products," said Teruhiro Kawabe (Terry), President and Chief Executive Officer of Morinaga America, Inc. "We are excited to expand our product line-up and introduce FI-BEING™ to consumers. The hard candy is unique and maintains the true-to-life flavors our products are known for. We are certain that consumers will enjoy this delicious new candy experience."

Instead of using sugar alcohol, which may cause negative digestive impacts or affect taste, FI-BEING™ uses dietary fiber, called Inulin, and other unique formulations, to partially replace the candy's sugar content. According to the International Food Information Council Foundation 2015 Food and Health Survey, 63% of consumers consider fiber when making packaged food purchase decisions, and now FI-BEING™ offers consumers a new delicious better-for-you candy option.

FI-BEING™ joins HI-CHEW™ Reduced Sugar as part of Morinaga America's better-for-you product line-up and is the first hard candy option created by the company. The expansion into the category is a result of a growing trend towards meeting consumers' better-for-you needs. Since launching in 1975, Morinaga America Inc. has been dedicated to bringing new products through flavor innovation and experimentation. FI-BEING™ is the third brand launch from Morinaga America - following the year over year growth from HI-CHEW™ since 2008, and most recently, introducing Chargel ™ , a first-of-its-kind, delicious athletic Gel Drink.

FI-BEING™ is made from natural and artificial flavors and contains no colors from synthetic sources. FI-BEING™ is offered in a 1.76-ounce bag for a suggested retail price of $3.29 (varies per market) and is rolling out in select retailers nationwide. FI-BEING™ can be found on-shelf in the hard candy section and where better-for-you options are sold. To learn more about FI-BEING™, please visit fibeing.com .

Established in 2008, Morinaga America, Inc. is the official distributor of HI-CHEW™,Chargel™ and FI-BEING™ in the United States. Morinaga America, Inc. (marketing and sales) and Morinaga America Foods, Inc. (manufacturing) are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Morinaga & Co., Ltd., which began in 1899 as the first, modern candy maker and producer of chocolates in Japan. In 2015, Morinaga America, Inc. opened its first United States manufacturing facility in North Carolina. With over 200 flavors of HI-CHEW™ having debuted in Japan, Morinaga America, Inc. has introduced the United States market to the best of Japanese confectionery.

FI-BEING™ is the first hard candy created by Morinaga America Inc. and was founded on the principles of creating better-for-you candy options that maintain the flavor experience which Morinaga products are known for. FI-BEING™ is available in a small peg bag size with two delicious flavors: Passionfruit and Elderberry. Each serving of FI-BEING™ delivers 11g of dietary fiber, 4g of sugar, and contains 0g of sugar alcohol. FI-BEING™ is made from natural and artificial flavors and contains no colors from synthetic sources. For more information, please visit www.morinaga-america.com .

