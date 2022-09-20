MARTINREA WINS 2022 AUTOMOTIVE NEWS PACE AWARD FOR GrapheneGuard™ COATED BRAKE LINES

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Martinrea International Inc. (TSX: MRE), a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development, and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems, was named a 2022 Automotive News PACE Award winner at the awards ceremony on September 19. The prestigious award recognizes automotive suppliers for superior innovation, technological advancement, and business performance.

Martinrea International Inc. (PRNewswire)

Martinrea was recognized for its Brake Lines with GrapheneGuard™, which marks the first use of graphene in an automotive brake line application. Martinrea recognized the potential of graphene and developed the revolutionary GrapheneGuard™ coating technology which incorporates graphene into nylon. The development of GrapheneGuard™ is a convergence of material science innovation and process engineering that brings to the automotive market a brake line coating that has unmatched properties. The new sophisticated material can provide up to 25 percent weight savings while simultaneously demonstrating superior strength, greater abrasion protection, and improved chemical resistance, all while utilizing current manufacturing equipment and processes.

"Being recognized as a PACE Award winner among the top innovations in the automotive industry is a testament to both our commitment to developing innovative solutions and to graphene's ability to address key challenges in the automotive industry," said Pat D'Eramo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Martinrea. "With the proven potential to reduce weight while delivering enhanced performance, we are also exploring opportunities to improve other automotive components through graphene-enhanced products."

The 28th annual PACE Awards were presented by Automotive News. The competition was open to suppliers that contribute products, processes, materials, or services directly to the manufacture of cars or trucks. The Automotive News PACE Award is accepted around the world as the industry benchmark for innovation.

Martinrea earned an Automotive News PACE Award following an extensive review by an independent panel of judges including a comprehensive written application and a virtual site visit.

For complete details of the Automotive News PACE Award, visit www.autonews.com/pace.

About Martinrea International Inc.

Martinrea International Inc. (TSX: MRE) is a leader in the development and production of quality metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and complex aluminum products focused primarily on the automotive sector. Martinrea currently operates in 57 locations in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Slovakia, Spain, China, South Africa, and Japan. Martinrea's vision is making lives better by being the best supplier we can be in the products we make and the services we provide. For more information on Martinrea, please visit www.martinrea.com. Follow Martinrea on Twitter and Facebook.

Martinrea President and CEO Pat D’Eramo accepted the PACE Award on behalf of Martinrea during an awards ceremony on September 19, 2022. (PRNewswire)

Martinrea was recognized with a 2022 Automotive News PACE Award for its Brake Lines with GrapheneGuard™ (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Martinrea International Inc.