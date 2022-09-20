Hexaware Technologies Named in Prestigious IDC FinTech Rankings by IDC

The annual ranking highlights the top 100 global providers of financial technology

ISELIN, N.J., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies announced they have ranked #42 on the 2022 IDC FinTech Rankings. The 19th annual vendor ranking represents the leading hardware, software, and service providers to the financial services industry from around the world. Vendors are ranked based on the 2021 calendar year revenues attributed to financial services and FinTech industries. This year too, Hexaware has appeared on the prestigious list and has been recognized as a Fast Track FinTech company for its growth. To view the list in its entirety, please visit http://www.idc-fi.com.

Marc DeCastro, Research Director at IDC Financial Insights, said, "IDC is honored to recognize the technology providers that appear on the 19th annual IDC FinTech Rankings. These are the companies that have shown commitment to the financial services industry and their appearance on the list is a testament to that dedication."

Celebrating the recognition, Ravi Vaidyanathan, President & Global Head – Financial Services at Hexaware Technologies said, "Our goal is to exceed customer expectations and augment their experiences leveraging innovation and emerging technologies. We are glad and thoroughly encouraged by our recognition in the 2022 IDC FinTech Rankings list. We will continue to assist our customers in adopting the right strategy and achieving their organizational goals."

The Fortune 500-style ranking categorizes and evaluates the top global providers of financial technology based on calendar year revenues from financial institutions for hardware, software and/or services. These providers supply the technological backbone of the financial services industry, an industry in which IDC forecasts worldwide spending on IT across the globe to be $590 billion (USD) by 2025.

To thrive in a digital economy, financial services organizations must embrace innovation and integrate innovative technology effectively to enhance the customer experience and achieve operational excellence. The vendors featured on the IDC FinTech Rankings, represent those providers committed to helping financial institutions successfully execute their digital transformation initiatives for the betterment of their customers around the world. IDC Financial Insights publishes a comprehensive report about the year's findings that is available to view or download from http://www.idc-fi.com.

Hexaware continues to build digital products and platforms that make a meaningful difference to its customers' businesses under the Mobiquity brand name. Amaze® has rapidly established itself as the most effective platform that enables complex cloud transformations for large global enterprises. Tensai™ continues to deliver holistic and AI-driven extreme automation for customers.

To know more about Hexaware's offerings, visit Hexaware Technologies | IT Services and Solutions.

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global IT, BPS and consulting services company empowering businesses worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed.

Learn more about Hexaware at http://www.hexaware.com. Take an immersive 360° virtual tour of our campuses worldwide at https://www.hexawareimmersive.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/530945/Hexaware.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE Hexaware Technologies Ltd