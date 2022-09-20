GTR 2 and Stoke 2 are the newest electric longboards from Evolve Skateboards

The coolest way to get around in 2022 just got better

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolve Skateboards unveils a new electric skateboard series: the GTR and Stoke Series 2. Evolve's new electric longboards set a higher standard for personal transportation, with up to 50km of range and the ability to customise acceleration and braking curves. This is the 5th generation of electric skateboards produced by Evolve, the leading company in the personal micro-mobility industry.

The new series introduces Bluetooth FOC control to the GTR and Stoke boards, providing instant power with ultra-smooth acceleration and braking performance. The remote has a dual trigger design encased in a robust aluminium frame, making it the most sophisticated remote in the electric skateboarding market.

With 100% carbon fibre or bamboo deck options, the GTR Series 2 comes with powerful dual 6000W rated 6368 motors turning the day-to-day commute into an epic adventure. Riders can choose street wheels for a faster ride or all-terrain tyres to venture off the beaten path, including uneven surfaces such as dirt, gravel or compacted sand. In this new series, Evolve merged the sleek design that the GTR is known for with the upgraded motor controller.

The new generation of the Stoke Series 2 is the ultimate last-mile vehicle, with a range of 15 km/h, turning any road or path into an endless wave. The deck features a rear kick-tail, making this board capable of popping off small curbs and lips that riders encounter on their daily ride. The Stoke board is the smallest and most portable Evolve's skateboard, known for its maneuverability.

Evolve Skateboards is the leading company in the electric skateboard industry. In the last 13 years, Evolve has been designing, testing and optimising every part of electric longboards so riders can experience the best boards in the world. With more than 15 awards, service centres, and distributors now servicing over 40 countries, Evolve Skateboards has a growing number of loyal riders worldwide.

