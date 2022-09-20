Flippa Launches First Virtual Summit, "Her Future" For Women in Business

Learn from award-winning women entrepreneurs discussing how to buy, fund, scale, run, and exit a business.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flippa , the #1 global online marketplace to buy and sell online businesses and digital assets, today announced its first virtual summit, Her Future .

Her Future aims to bridge the gender gap within online business entrepreneurship and empower women to step into their power. This first ever virtual event will be held on October 18 and is free to attend. Registration is now open .

The summit will focus on how women can diversify their income portfolio and includes a lineup of powerful female speakers who will discuss how to buy, fund, scale, run, and exit a business.

"The goal with Her Future is to equip female entrepreneurs across the globe with the knowledge and resources needed to take control of their financial freedom," said Blake Hutchison, CEO of Flippa. "This begins with hearing first-hand from those who have been there and done it successfully, which is why we're excited to host seven award-winning business women who have decades of business experience and insight."

Featuring a powerful lineup of innovative advisors, founders, investors, entrepreneurs and CEOs, the robust sessions allow attendees to hear from women who are dominating the industry such as tech leaders like Cheryl Contee, the Chief Executive Officer at Impact Seat Foundation, an organization working to create a world in which women can succeed as business leaders, and the award-winning Founder and chair of Do Big Things, a digital agency focused on helping causes, candidates, and corporations create new narratives and new tech to connect the universal needs of ever-expanding groups of digital citizens. She is also an Amazon bestselling author of Mechanical Bull: How You Can Achieve Startup Success.

In addition to Cheryl, who will be serving as the keynote speaker, Codie Sanchez, Institutional investor and Advisor with Contrarian Thinking, Carrie Kwan, the Co-Founder and Managing Director of Mums & Co , Lara Morgan, Founder and Wellness Brand Investor, Scentered.me, KitBrix.com, Yogi-Bare.com, Jennifer Pereira, the Founder and Managing Partner at Celestial Group, Kaitlyn Knopp, Founder and CEO at Pequity, and Dr. Cheryl Robinson, Founder of Ready2Roar and Contributor at ForbesWomen will be featured speakers.

More than 11.6 million companies are owned by women, employing nearly nine million people, and generating $1.7 trillion in sales. Although female-owned businesses are a driving force in the nation's economy, there's purchasing power being left at the table when it comes to women venturing into the buying and selling of online businesses. With the launch of Her Future, Flippa aims to change that.

The Her Future virtual summit will begin at 11:00am Central Time and 12:00pm US Eastern Time. Guests will have the flexibility to listen and ask questions in an inclusive experience on the following speaking tracks:

11:00am–11: 10am : Welcome + Introduction by Blake Hutchison , CEO, Flippa

11:10am–11:35am: Riding the Mechanical Bull: How To Achieve Startup Success by Cheryl Contee

11:40am-12:00pm : Making Money & Doing Deals the Contrarian Way by Codie Sanchez

12:00pm-12:05pm : Codie Sanchez Q&A

12:10pm-12:30pm : Power of the Pivot by Dr. Cheryl Robinson

12:30pm-12:35pm : Dr. Cheryl Robinson Q&A

12:40pm-1:00pm : Taking on Wall Street by Buying up Main Street by Jennifer Pereira

1:00pm-1:05pm : Jennifer Pereira Q&A

1:10pm-1:30pm : Conscious Compensation by Kaitlyn Knopp

1:30pm-1:35pm : Kaitlyn Knopp Q&A

1:40pm-2:00pm : The Tactical Art of Balancing Motherhood and Entrepreneurship by Carrie Kwan

2:00pm-2:05pm : Carrie Kwan Q&A

2:10pm-2:30pm : Maximizing Your Business Growth Strategy by Lara Morgan

2:30pm-2:35pm Lara Morgan Q&A

For more information about the sessions and to register for the event, please visit: https://flippa.com/events/her-future/

About Flippa

Flippa democratizes the exit and empowers business ownership as the #1 global platform to buy and sell online businesses and digital assets, such as websites, eCommerce stores, apps, social media accounts, newsletters and online businesses. Flippa has more buyers than any other platform, with 600,000 monthly searches from investors seeking to acquire businesses. To learn more visit Flippa.com

