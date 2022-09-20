Elemental Excelerator Launches Toolkit for Local Climate Action for Mayors At Climate Week 2022

Members of the African American Mayors Association to pilot a climate toolkit designed to help cities identify actionable climate policies, secure funding, and deploy technologies

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Elemental Excelerator, a leading non-profit climate investor, launched its Toolkit for Local Climate Action to empower mayors to take climate action at a time when unprecedented public funding is available for local leaders. The toolkit was created by Elemental Policy Lab fellow Heather McTeer Toney, in partnership with the African American Mayors Association (AAMA) and with additional support from Environmental Defense Fund (EDF), where Toney also serves as Vice President for Community Engagement.

"From putting out fires and managing a budget to securing a resilient and stable future, mayors are the frontline gatekeepers tasked with preparing and protecting our communities," added Heather McTeer Toney, EDF's VP of Community Engagement, Elemental Policy Lab fellow, and former mayor of Greenville, Mississippi. "The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the Inflation Reduction Act, and the Justice40 Initiative represent a once-in-a-generation opportunity for mayors to tap into millions of dollars in federal funds to transform and protect their communities. That's why we've put together the Toolkit for Local Climate Action — to get mayors the information they need to combat climate change and protect public safety."

The Toolkit for Local Climate Action is a timely resource that enables mayors and staff of small and mid-sized U.S. cities, no matter their level of expertise on their climate journey, to more readily identify policy actions, federal funding, and technological innovations to bring to their communities. The toolkit provides guidance on three core sectors - energy efficiency, energy supply, and transportation. Every city, large or small, has buildings to heat and cool, utilities to provide, and residents who need to move around safely and efficiently. Activating in these core sectors can deliver new jobs, increase safety and health, and help citizens save money while adopting transformational technologies.

"Together with our partners, we are energized to co-create and develop this toolkit to help mayors, their teams, and cities – our hubs of innovation and engines of economic opportunity – to meet this moment," said Dawn Lippert, Elemental founder and CEO. "Over the past year, we have been honored to work with our policy fellow, former mayor, and climate visionary Heather McTeer Toney to translate technology and community insights into actionable, equity-centered solutions for mayors."

Toney unveiled the pilot version of the toolkit to participants of a roundtable, including a group of U.S. mayors primarily composed of members of AAMA, at a Clinton Global Initiative event during Climate Week in New York. By design, this toolkit is a living document by mayors for mayors, and has been constructed to be an evolving framework built to adapt to ever-changing circumstances. Over the next two months, a group of AAMA mayors will provide input and feedback before it is published in early 2023.

The toolkit focuses on:

Policy actions and examples addressing three priority areas (energy efficiency, energy supply, and transportation) closely aligned with city priorities.

Federal funding opportunities, starting with the IIJA, curated for cities ready to take immediate climate action. Additional funding opportunities will be regularly added - including those available in the Inflation Reduction Act.

A playbook to identify technologies, partners, and strategies to bring innovative climate solutions to all communities.

"Our mayors are proud to be a part of the work being done now that we expect to be transformative to communities nationwide for years to come," said Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. (Little Rock, AR), President, AAMA. "2022 has seen significant attention towards climate policy, and we're excited to return to our cities with something immediately actionable to support our transportation and energy needs and help create quality jobs for our residents."

"It's been an absolute honor to work with Heather and our partners on this bold roadmap. We applaud the leaders, designers, and implementers, who - much like the tech innovators we support - see an opening for change and are audacious enough to do something about it," said Lippert.

