BeBOLD™ Bars Teams Up with American Cancer Society for its 30th Annual Making Strides Against Cancer Event in Boston

BOSTON, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BeBOLD Bars, a delicious on purpose, healthy snack bar created to fuel people's day, is thrilled to be this year's bib sponsor at the American Cancer Society's (ACS) Annual Making Strides of Boston on September 25, 2022. New England native Stacy Madison, creator of BeBOLD Bars, Stacy's Juicebar in Needham and co-founder of the iconic Stacy's Pita Chips, is a breast cancer survivor that has been committed to helping others fight the battle personally and through her business ventures. Stacy and the entire BeBOLD team are looking forward to being part of this year's milestone 30th anniversary Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk.

"At BeBOLD we embody our mission and core values to spread love and kindness through amazingly delicious, healthy snacks." said Stacy Madison, co-founder of BeBOLD Bars. "We are proud to support Making Strides of Boston as a title sponsor and in my hometown. My family and I have been involved in this event for 26 years and I am a breast cancer survivor. I will continue to find ways to support the 3.8 million breast cancer survivors in the US today, living those same day-to-day struggles."

This year, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer celebrates its 30th anniversary and is a celebration of courage and supportive communities. At the Boston event, BeBOLD will have a tent where they will be distributing their bars to participants to help them stay energized for the event. The team will also be handing out branded dog bowls, Frisbee's and will have a spin-to-win wheel with prizes.

Join BeBOLD Bars at the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk. It will begin with a rolling start between 8 am and 10 am at DCR Memorial Hatch Shell venue (47 David G. Mugar Way, Boston). Participants can choose from a 2-mile or a 5-mile route.

About BeBOLD™ Bars

BeBOLD Bars are crafted using fresh, clean plant-based ingredients that are delicious on purpose. Created by Stacy Madison, co-founder of Stacy's Pita Chips, these snack bars have 18g whole grain, are gluten and dairy free, and kosher. BeBOLD is a woman-owned company on a mission to inspire people to find their BOLD. Visit BeBOLDbars.com to purchase.

