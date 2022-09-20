All You Need to Know About Getting a Passport Without Overpaying

ItsEasy Shares the Tools You Need to Avoid Exorbitant Market Pricing

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Passports are required, yet often overlooked, when planning international travel. With the demand for passports high, the current process of securing a new passport post-Covid is daunting at best.

ItsEasy Passport App is the safest, most convenient and affordable way to renew your passport without leaving home. The all-inclusive $34.95 fee includes passport photos taken from home, trackable shipping and review of all documents. (PRNewsfoto/ItsEasy Passport App) (PRNewswire)

The best advice we can give anyone who is even contemplating international travel is apply for a passport renewal NOW.

If you need a new passport in less than 5-8 weeks for an upcoming trip, you may actually have to either: travel hundreds, if not thousands, of miles to an "appointment only" U.S. Passport Agency just to obtain your new passport, or pay exorbitant prices during peak seasons of up to $3,000 to third party passport couriers if you are not fortunate enough to secure a coveted appointment at a local government passport agency.

ItsEasy.com , a leading provider of expedited passport and visa services, is helping to ensure travelers avoid outrageously inflated pricing to obtain a passport.

It's important that travelers do not wait to initiate the application process to obtain a passport(s) for themselves or members of their family. ItsEasy.com shares the tools you need to help avoid the potential nightmare of obtaining a last-minute passport or the agony of price gouging.

"The best advice we can give anyone who is even contemplating international travel is apply NOW, if not sooner! If you, or those closest to you, already have a passport then find it right away and check its validity. Out of sight, out of mind, historically leads to last minute travel disasters," said David Alwadish, founder of ItsEasy.com and travel industry veteran.

As the authority on passports and visas, ItsEasy.com shares insights and tips for anyone planning international travel. It's vital to note which of the following two (2) groups you fall under, given your current passport status:

GROUP #1: Includes any adult in physical possession of a current and valid 10 year passport book and/or passport card, or in physical possession of a 10 year passport book and/or passport card that has not expired for more than five years.

This group has the ability of taking advantage of a very simplified passport renewal process requiring no in-person appearance unless a significant change or modification to their existing passport may require a personal appearance.

GROUP #2 - Includes everyone else. This may include those in physical possession of a valid passport book and/or passport card that was valid for a term of less than 10 years such as a child 5 year passport, or an adult 10 year passport that has been expired longer than the 5 year grace period to the day, or any child applicant who is under 16 years of age, and anyone who has never had a passport.

All* applicants in this group must expect an in-person appearance at an approved local Acceptance Agent such as: Post Offices, County Clerks, Courthouses, Libraries,etc., or at a Regional Passport Agency.

*In special circumstances the Dept of State issues individuals passport products for a validity term of less than 5 and 10 years. If a passport book and/or card has been issued for a validity of other than the Child's 5 year or Adult's 10 year then you may want to inquire with ItsEasy.Com regarding what procedure to follow to extend the term of the passport.

Once you have determined which group you fall into and whether or not you need an in-person appointment, you can decide which service to choose for the process. The Department of State offers 2 basic services:

Routine Processing - This is their lowest cost for a passport book and/or card. Pre-Covid, their usual processing time was approx 4-6 weeks. Currently their processing time is estimated at 8-10 weeks.

Expedited Processing - This service is offered at a $60.00 premium to Routine Processing costs per passport book and/or card. Pre-Covid, their expedited processing time was approximately 2 weeks. Currently, their processing time is estimated at 4-5 weeks.

Additional Tips To Follow :

Locate Your Passport(s): Check the expiration dates and if current, put them in a safe and memorable place so they are easy to find when needed.

Apply Or Renew Early: Securing a valid passport in advance of an international trip, long before it's actually needed, will always save you money.

Visit the ItsEasy App or ItsEasy.com: Both the app and the website have a Complimentary Renewal Reminder tool to use, which reminds you to renew your passport well in advance of expiration date.

Get the Passport Card: The Real-ID Law for domestic air travel takes effect in May 2023. Add a Passport Card to your passport application and you receive a wallet-sized ID card that is valid for 10 years for applicants 16 and over, The Passport Card is simply one of the best deals for providing REAL-ID compliant identification. While some online marketers mislead customers by charging an additional service fee of $34.95 and up, in addition to the government fee, for adding a Passport Card, ItsEasy.com charges no additional fee.

Apply for Both: Request both the passport book and the passport card at the same time to save time, money and hassle, versus applying for each separately. If you need expedited processing and you request the book and card at the same time, you will only pay the $60.00 surcharge once per applicant.

Be Cautious: Be weary of ads for passport services that pop up in online search engines. Many of these services are gouging unsuspecting customers by charging them for services not provided or for services normally included by the government.

Use Quality Passport Photos: Not all passport photos are accepted. One of the most common reasons passport applications are delayed is due to non-compliant photos. Just because a store or facility sells passport photos does not mean the quality meets the government's standards.

Take Advantage of Complimentary Passport Photos Included at ItsEasy.com or on the App: One of the many benefits of renewing through ItsEasy, is the ability to take PPP - perfect passport photos. These photos are taken by the applicant with their cell phone and instantly received by us for examination. Once approved, they are printed and attached to their passport application that we receive from their order. No need to travel to stores and pay for possibly flawed photos.

Enjoy Complimentary Round Trip Shipping with ItsEasy: Both Inbound & Return Shipping is included in the renewal process when you use ItsEasy.com or the app.

About ItsEasy.com

ItsEasy.com has been a trusted agent of the US Department of State since 1976, authorized to provide US passport services to the public for a fee. It is the safest and most cost-effective way to renew your passport from your home or office. ItsEasy.com has helped millions of travelers over the last 40 years. The company's mission: "No Passenger Left Behind", coupled with its unsurpassed customer service and honest and fair pricing set ItsEasy.com apart. Founder David Alwadish is so passionate about helping people travel safely, he has been volunteering his services for free to those who must travel during the pandemic for a life and death emergency. Plan ahead. Renew early. Avoid the lines. Stay safe. Save time and money.

