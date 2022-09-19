The University of Arizona Global Campus Forms New Partnership with Cochise College to Provide Tuition Benefits Starting September 19,2022

Associate Degree Graduates, College Employees, and their Family Members are Eligible

CHANDLER, Ariz., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC), a leading provider of fully online higher education, is launching a new partnership with Cochise College, a public, two-year institution that serves the residents of Cochise County from two campuses and four centers throughout Southern Arizona.

UACG Horizontal Logo (PRNewsfoto/University of Arizona Global Campus) (PRNewswire)

The partnership provides an opportunity for all Cochise associate degree alumni, staff, faculty, and employees' family members to receive a tuition savings of up to $6450* per calendar year towards a bachelor's degree** when they transfer to a flexible, online degree program at UAGC with weekly course start dates***.

Applications will be accepted beginning Monday, September 19, 2022, by visiting success.uagc.edu/cochise-college.

"Cochise College is committed to providing accessible education to the citizens of our county and we are excited about this agreement with The University of Arizona Global Campus," Cochise College President J.D. Rottweiler said. "The partnership will allow our transfer students and college staff enhanced transfer resources to their degree programs with a negotiated tuition rate." Dr. Rottweiler added, "We are incredibly proud of our progress and appreciate our ongoing partnership."

As a partner of Cochise College, the University of Arizona Global Campus will continue to support Cochise students' personal and academic growth in a program tailored to their unique needs and goals. And, additional savings are available for eligible student veterans as both Cochise and UAGC are prominent military-friendly schools that recognize and value the unique needs of students who are working on degrees while serving their country.

This partnership will help to enhance growth and services for many students interested in taking the next step in their education journey by obtaining a bachelor's degree.

"We're proud to partner with Cochise College by providing a path that makes it more accessible and affordable for Cochise students to continue their higher education," UAGC President Paul Pastorek said. "These purposeful relationships will ease the transition from an associate degree to an online bachelor's degree program, providing greater educational opportunities and services for students transferring between institutions."

UAGC has 50+ programs that benefit recipients can pursue through the Forbes School of Business and Technology® or the College of Arts and Sciences, providing adult learners with the flexibility, support, and a community to achieve the goals that will help them reach their fullest potential.

About University of Arizona Global Campus

The University of Arizona Global Campus ("Global Campus" or "UAGC") is an independent university that is operated in affiliation with the University of Arizona. Global Campus is designed to provide flexible opportunities for working students from diverse backgrounds who seek to gain knowledge and skills that will help them to achieve their life and career goals. Global Campus is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) and is one of the nation's most innovative online universities with approximately 25,000 students. UAGC offers more than 50 degrees at the associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral levels. For more information visit uagc.edu.

About Cochise College

Cochise College is a public, two-year community college that serves a diverse population of 9,300 students annually throughout Cochise County. Cochise College has been recognized nationally for its cost, return on investment, and high success rate. The institution provides over 100 general and technical education programs leading to a variety of workforce certificates and associate's degrees and provides an affordable and accessible pathway to Arizona universities. Cochise College provides inclusive and accessible educational opportunities that support social responsibility, community engagement, meaningful careers, and lifelong learning.

*$6,450 is bachelor's tuition savings based on completing 30 credits per calendar year. Savings will be prorated if students complete less than 30 credits per calendar year.

**Certain degree programs may not be available in all states

***Availability of start dates is based on program selection.

