Harmonic Extends Market Leadership with New Remote DAA Device

Pebble-2 Offers Unparalleled Flexibility and Efficiency for 10G Broadband, Supporting R-PHY, R-MACPHY, and DOCSIS 4.0 FDD and FDX Deployments

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced the Pebble-2 distributed access architecture (DAA) device as the newest member of its market-leading CableOS® Cloud-Native Core Platform family. Harmonic's Pebble-2 uniquely provides cable operators with a flexible foundation for Remote PHY, Remote MAC-PHY (R-MACPHY), DOCSIS 4.0 Frequency Division Duplex and Full Duplex DOCSIS deployments, while setting new industry-leading benchmarks for space, power and cooling efficiency.

"Our new Pebble-2 device features an agile, modular and unified design that supports multiple DAA deployment scenarios, providing operators with a universal solution for sustainable broadband service expansion," said Nimrod Ben-Natan, senior vice president and general manager, broadband business at Harmonic. "As the race to 10G heats up, Pebble-2 is a must-have solution that brings unparalleled flexibility and power efficiency to operators, while offering a growth path for the future."

Pebble-2 is the only DOCSIS DAA device that can be paired with a remote fiber switch (i.e., the company's Jetty 60G-capable offering) in an outdoor node to enable converged fiber and DOCSIS services. The Pebble-2 DAA solution builds on Harmonic's tradition of uniquely small form factor DAA devices, offering industry-leading power efficiency through advanced power management technology and multiple node segmentation options. Pebble-2 allows operators to extend the life of their installed base of optical nodes by using a node-specific adaptor without requiring any modifications to the legacy node platform.

Harmonic's Pebble-2 DAA device will begin shipping in Q4 2022.

Harmonic's market-leading CableOS Platform powers more than 10 million cable modems for a growing number of innovative cable operators worldwide, including the largest operators in the U.S. and Europe, and leading service providers in Latin America.

Harmonic will demonstrate the Pebble-2 DAA device and its market-leading CableOS Cloud-Native Core Platform at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo, Sept. 20-22 in Philadelphia at booth 5037. To schedule a meeting with Harmonic at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo, visit https://info.harmonicinc.com/cable-access/scte-2022/. Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized broadband networking via the industry's first virtualized broadband solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms or powering the delivery of gigabit broadband services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

