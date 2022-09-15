Perspire Sauna Studio to Make Official Northeast Entrance with 3-Unit New Jersey Signing

Leading Infrared Sauna Franchise Clears Path for 2023 Expansion in New Regional Markets

COSTA MESA, Calif., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspire Sauna Studio , a leading national infrared and red light therapy (RLT) sauna franchise brand, is preparing to make its debut in the Northeastern region of the U.S. following their newly announced 3-unit franchise agreement for Bergen County, New Jersey. This expansion stems from the desire of Jennifer and Josh Feliciano, area natives and the franchisees in mention, to introduce the franchise brand, its unique experience, and the variety of health benefits that come with it to residents throughout the market.

Perspire Sauna Studio (PRNewsfoto/Perspire Sauna Studio) (PRNewswire)

Having enjoyed a successful career as a Mortgage Loan Officer for The Bank of New York, MetLife, and AAG over the span of 25 years, Jennifer had never entertained the idea of leaving her role within the industry. That is until the pandemic arrived, redirecting her focus to her own health and wellbeing, as well as that of her community. Alongside her husband, the Felicianos began exploring what possibilities existed within the health and wellness space that would allow Jennifer to leave her corporate position and afford residents of Bergen County with a new means of personalized wellness. Soon after, they discovered Perspire Sauna Studio and began researching opportunities within the emerging brand.

"Our investment into the Perspire franchise was prompted by more than its world-class studio experience. The main motivation came from the science behind the brand," said Jennifer Feliciano. "Infrared and red light sauna treatments are able to address physical and mental ailments that span all age groups and demographics of people. In short, it's a brand that's equipped to address the everyday health concerns we all experience on a daily basis, which is perhaps its most intriguing quality."

The wellness routines of men and women nationwide have proven resilient in the face of rising consumer costs within seemingly all economic sectors. Accounting for the expansion that the Perspire Sauna Studio brand has been able to maintain over the course of 2022 thus far. This may be the brands first foray into New Jersey, but the Feliciano's anticipate a welcomed reception from their community. Enough so that additional studio locations are already being envisioned down the road.

"2022 has been a record-breaking year of growth and development for the franchise. And the opportunities we have available for prospects to invest in untapped markets nationwide has been and will continue to be critical to keeping that going," said Lee Braun, Founder/CEO of Perspire Sauna Studio.

Perspire Sauna Studio is currently seeking single-unit and multi-unit franchisees interested in new career opportunities or those looking to diversify their current portfolios. Combined with the 49 franchises awarded year-to-date, Perspire has awarded 103 franchise agreements with 27 studios currently open.

About Perspire Sauna Studio:

Perspire Sauna Studio is the fastest-growing infrared sauna and red light therapy franchise in the U.S. The science-based, technology-driven, and wellness-seeking company provides guests a modern-day experience to a centuries-old practice, allowing their body and mind to feel refreshed after each session. Founded and led by CEO Lee Braun, Perspire's goal is to expand to major markets throughout the U.S. to further instill its vision of making infrared wellness accessible to all. The franchise having just recently awarded its 100th franchise agreement for future Perspire studios.

Founded in 2010 and based in Southern California, Perspire Sauna Studio currently offers franchise opportunities to qualifying entrepreneurs. For more information, please visit www.perspiresaunastudio.com , and follow the brand on social media @perspiresaunastudio. For franchising information, please contact Cory Lyons, cory@perspiresaunastudio.com.

