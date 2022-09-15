Drive-in Horror Movies & Live Monsters Return To Clark County Event Center This Halloween

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Treadway Events announced the return of "The Cinema of Horrors: Drive-In Experience," a contactless, Halloween experience coming to the Clark County Fairgrounds & Event Center – 25 minutes away from downtown Portland, OR. This unique horror movie drive-in series offers a COVID-19 safe way to celebrate Halloween in 2022. The month-long event features the scariest horror blockbuster movies and combines real live actors, over-the-top lighting, and special effects throughout the film each night.

The Cinema of Horrors Drive-In will run for sixteen nights in October, kicking off on October 7th. Tickets are on sale now for $69.00 per vehicle and allow for as many people as you can legally fit in your car! There are no age limits, but parents are encouraged to use discretion based on each night's film rating.

Event Dates: October 7th-9th, 13th-16th, 20th-23th & 27th-31st, 2022. Films begin nightly at 7:00 pm, and gates open at 5:00 pm. All vehicle placements are first-come, first-served, and interested attendees must purchase tickets online in advance.

For film listings, tickets, and more event information, visit www.Ridgefield.CinemaOfHorrors.com.

To view the promotional video, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7os2Oy9jYLU.

About Treadway Events: Treadway Events is a full-service event management agency based in Portland, OR. Helping nonprofit organizations, individuals, and Fortune 500 companies in Oregon, Washington deliver unmissable live event experiences. Treadway produces and owns various annual, themed events such as the Cinema of Horrors haunted house in Kelso, WA.

