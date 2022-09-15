CONNATIX NAMES JOSEPH PERGOLA CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Appointment Strengthens the Video Technology Leader's Team and Prepares it for its Next Stage of Innovation Growth

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Connatix , the leading video technology company for premium publishers and advertisers, today announced the appointment of Joseph Pergola as its first Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Pergola, who reports directly to Co-founder and CEO David Kashak, brings over 20 years of business and financial leadership experience to the role. As CFO, Pergola takes immediate responsibility for Connatix's global financial operations — overseeing the company's FP&A, Accounting, Investments, Capital structure, M&A, and growth strategies.

"Joe's appointment as CFO is a win for Connatix clients, team, and investors, as it strengthens our leadership team and prepares us for our next stage of global innovation and growth," said Kashak. "We have big goals for Connatix and Joe's extensive experience in building infrastructure and internal growth, driving new revenue opportunities, and guiding M&A and corporate development will play a huge role in powering our future. We are all very honored to have him on our team."

Pergola's appointment follows four quarters of solid growth at the company, after a significant investment by Court Square Capital Partners in July of 2021, and recent launches of offices in both Chicago and London.

Most recently Pergola served as CFO for Integral Ad Science and played a pivotal role in taking the company public in June of 2021, a move which valued the company at $2.5 billion. Throughout his career, Pergola has led finance, accounting, mergers & acquisitions, corporate development, business & sales operations, and real estate for more than a half dozen F500, media, and ad tech companies, including Amazon, Audible, Criteo, The Weather Company, Yahoo, and Time Warner.

"This is the perfect inflection point for me to join the talented team at Connatix as brands and publishers around the world are counting on its video technology leadership more than ever," said Pergola. "The company is a clear leader in its sector, has grown rapidly, and is poised to reach new summits. I am grateful and energized to play a part in making sure that happens."

Pergola earned his bachelor's degree in Business Administration from St. Peter's University and an MBA from Fordham University. He currently serves on the Board of Regents at St. Peter's University.

About Connatix

Connatix is a video technology company for publishers and advertisers. We believe in the power of engaging content and are on a mission to help publishers and advertisers deliver successful videos without compromise. With a cutting-edge video player, optimization engine, and suite of turn-key video monetization formats, publishers can amplify video revenue while delivering engaging experiences. With first-to-market video capabilities, Connatix sits at the forefront of content innovation and is building a new generation of video experiences that are optimized for publisher and advertiser success. Connatix works with over 500 publishers across 4,000 sites and 1,000+ advertisers worldwide and was named a Deloitte Technology Fast 500 Company, a finalist in the Digiday Media Awards for Best Contextual Offering, one of the fastest growing companies on the Inc. 5000 list, and has been recognized as an AdExchanger Programmatic Player for two consecutive years. Founded in 2014, the company is headquartered in New York City with offices in London, Tel Aviv, Israel, Cluj-Napoca, Romania, Miami, Florida, and Chicago, Illinois.

