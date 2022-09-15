Century Communities Announces Grand Opening at Southshore in Aurora, CO

Top 10 homebuilder releasing 5 brand-new floor plans at popular resort-style development

AURORA, Colo., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder and industry leader in online sales, is excited to announce the grand opening of the Floret Collection at The Outlook at Southshore—bringing 89 new homesites to Aurora's amenity-rich Southshore development. The collection showcases five brand-new floor plans starting in the mid $600s.

The Aster plan, part of the new Floret Collection at The Outlook at Southshore in Aurora, CO | Century Communities (PRNewswire)

The Floret Collection features a versatile lineup of ranch and two-story floor plans with included smart home technology, beautiful exteriors, Whirlpool® appliances and more. Homebuyers will also love an array of resort-style amenities—such as multiple community centers, a saltwater pool, private access to Aurora Reservoir, and miles of trails. In addition, a prime location offers quick access to I-225, E-470, Southland's shopping center, the Denver Tech Center and Denver International Airport.

Buyers and agents are invited to attend the community's official Grand Opening event— slated for September 17 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.—offering complimentary refreshments and tours of the fully furnished Iris model.

Learn more at www.CenturyCommunities.com/SouthshoreFloret.

More About the Floret Collection at The Outlook at Southshore:

Single-family homes from the mid $600s

Ranch and two-story floor plans

2 to 7 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3.5 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

Up to 2,940 square feet

Stunning location alongside Aurora Reservoir

Ranch homes with 10' ceilings

Spacious backyards

Standard full unfinished basements

Exceptional amenities, including two large community centers and a saltwater pool

Part of the prestigious Cherry Creek School District, including a community-based elementary school

Sales Center:

27902 E. Glasgow Place

Aurora, CO 80016

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 303.557.4805

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com .

For information, Contact:

Alyson Benn

Century Communities, Inc.

303-558-7352

Alyson.Benn@centurycommunities.com

The Iris plan, part of the new Floret Collection at The Outlook at Southshore in Aurora, CO | Century Communities (PRNewswire)

The Outlook at Southshore in Aurora, CO | New Homes by Century Communities (PRNewswire)

Century Communities, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Century Communities, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.