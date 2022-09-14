The World's Most Influential Streetwear Superbrand Is Celebrating Its 12th Anniversary With An Extravagant Runway To Showcase Their "Time Traveler Collection", Designed By Founder and Chief Creative Director David BenDavid

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week kicking off NYFW, the world's most influential streetwear and artistic fashion brand, Sprayground , teletransported attendees to an immersive fashion journey through past, present and future to launch its "Time Travel Collection" during their New York Fashion Week 2022 runway show, marking the company's 12th year anniversary.

Salma Slims walks the runway as Sprayground takes full control of travel fashion with an immersive show during New York Fashion Week on September 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Sprayground) (PRNewswire)

Sprayground Takes Full Control Of Travel Fashion With An Immersive Show At New York Fashion Week

Sprayground has become a symbol of youth rebellion, an artistic fashion style, and a vehicle for creative self-expression. As part of their legacy and encapsulating this aesthetic, the Time Traveler Runway showcased 40 exquisite looks that served as the perfect celebration of individual style and creative-imagination. During the epic showcase Sprayground exhibited their upcoming collections, including notable collaborations and never-seen-before designs.

In 2010, fashion designer and creative visionary David BenDavid reinvented the backpack with his emblematic design "Hello My Name Is", creating the blueprint for what 12 years later grew into one of the most iconic street style fashion houses founded in the twenty-first century. This year, Sprayground as always pulled out all the stops with special appearances on the runway from female rapper Remy Ma , Reggaeton star Jon Z and NFL Wide Receiver, Antonio Brown .

"Being back in the city that saw the birth of Sprayground during Fashion Week feels exhilarating, I'm so thankful to everyone involved and helping pull this off! This new collection was designed to push the boundaries, turn the mundane into insane, and most importantly give a platform for creative individuals to express themselves. At Sprayground we are committed to building a travel culture, starting with one backpack 12 years ago, we now design a number of carriers as well as apparel - we really do have something for everyone! I can't wait for fans to see what we have in store!", said David BenDavid, founder and chief creative director, Sprayground.

The after-party was sponsored by Gancia Wines and Dave's Hot Chicken and took place on September 8, 2022 at a private location in Times Square. For more updates make sure to visit www.sprayground.com and follow @ Sprayground on Instagram.

Media Contact:

Holly Landeros

hollypr@sprayground.com

Antonio Brown walks the runway as Sprayground takes full control of travel fashion with an immersive show during New York Fashion Week on September 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Sprayground) (PRNewswire)

Remy Ma walks the runway as Sprayground takes full control of travel fashion with an immersive show during New York Fashion Week on September 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Sprayground) (PRNewswire)

Sprayground founder David BenDavid closes the runway as Sprayground takes full control of travel fashion with an immersive show during New York Fashion Week on September 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Sprayground) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sprayground