REV Capital Announces New Appointment for Commercial Finance Division

New appointment to help REV Capital increase presence in general factoring and commercial finance markets

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - REV Capital, the leading provider of factoring and cashflow financing in Canada and the United States announces appointment of Daniel Stacy as Executive Vice President of Business Development for its Commercial Finance Division.

Dan Stacy is a highly accomplished business developer with over 15 years of experience and a proven track record of being able to grow general factoring portfolios quickly and profitably. Stacy is very well connected and respected by many in the financial brokerage community and his reputation will serve to facilitate the New York office's expansion into the Commercial Finance market.

As the former Head of Sales at CapFlow Funding, Stacy brings a flexibility, eagerness, and relationship-first approach to help scale the Commercial Finance Division. "I'm very excited to be working with my close friend and colleague, Mark Dubs. Between Mark and I, we have a combined experience of over 30 years in the industry and are building a conveyor belt of new business opportunities that we intend to close quickly and efficiently. REV Capital is the top player in Canada and easily one of the top firms in the US and I'm thrilled to be a part of such an awesome company," said Stacy.

The new Commercial Finance Division is making significant progress in its quest to become a market leader in the general receivables finance space. The team has recently provided a $7.5 million dollar factoring facility to a Mississippi based staffing company. "The past few months have been unbelievably busy and productive. We are establishing REV as a leading provider of cashflow financing with our brokers and associates, and larger and more sophisticated clients are coming in every day. Having Dan join the team will have the same effect as adding fuel to a fire. We are about to take off and I can't wait for it." said Mark Dubs, President at REV Capital – Commercial Finance Division.

This marks REV Capital's second strategic appointment in New York this year. The company continues to expand its local presence in the United States while increasing its overall reach across the entire country. REV Capital will continue to invest in key markets as part of its commitment to reach new markets and its pursuit to provide SMEs with a transparent, affordable, and flexible finance partner that's invested in their success.

ABOUT REV CAPITAL

REV Capital is a rapidly growing financial factoring company and asset-based lender with seven offices across North America. They are leading providers of trustworthy, transparent, and reliable cashflow solutions that provide clients with financial stability and opportunities for growth. For more information visit www.revinc.com

