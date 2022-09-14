MIAT College of Technology Canton Earns "School of Distinction" Recognition from Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges

Technical training school honored for academic achievement and commitment to industry-aligned education

CANTON, Mich., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MIAT College of Technology-Canton, which is part of the Universal Technical Institute (UTI) family of schools, has been awarded one of the most prestigious institutional achievements given by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC), the "School of Distinction" award for 2021-2022.

The "School of Distinction" Award recognizes ACCSC-accredited schools that have demonstrated a commitment to the expectations and rigors of accreditation, as well as a commitment to delivering quality educational programs.

ACCSC is recognized by the U.S. Department of Education as the designated accrediting body for more than 650 post-secondary, trade and technical schools that serve more than 150,000 students nationwide in a variety of vocational programs each year. Three UTI and MIAT campuses across the country have been recognized as a School of Distinction and ten UTI campuses have been recognized as a School of Excellence by the ACCSC since 2014.

"We strive to maintain the highest standards. Currently 13 of our campuses are classified as a School of Excellence or Distinction. Six of our campuses have achieved this award twice in their history, and one campus has received this award three times in its history," said UTI CEO Jerome Grant. "This 'School of Distinction' designation is a true honor and testament to MIAT employees and their unwavering commitment to our students and industry partners. The best measure of our success is the achievement of our graduates and ability of the employers we serve to secure the trained workforce they require."

"ACCSC is pleased to recognize MIAT in Canton, Michigan as a 2022 School of Distinction and to acknowledge the school's impact in its community and its work toward promoting and enhancing student success in the workforce," said Dr. Michale McComis, ACCSC's Executive Director. "We look forward to celebrating MIAT's significant achievement in earning this award at our Professional Development Conference this month, and it is our hope that the school will carry this success forward for many students to come."

"At MIAT, we are committed to delivering a high-quality education that provides needed industry-aligned training for our students, graduates and employer partners," said Jennifer Paugh, campus president at MIAT Canton. "This award is a true testament to the operational excellence of our campus, and we're proud to be recognized for our state-of-the-industry training programs, exceptional graduation rates and long record of educational success."

MIAT offers students a variety of technical training programs in aviation, industrial maintenance, wind energy, energy technology, robotics and automation, HVACR and welding.

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

Founded in 1965 and headquartered in Phoenix, Universal Technical Institute's (NYSE: UTI) mission is to serve our students, partners, and communities by providing quality education and support services for in-demand careers. Approximately 250,000 students have graduated from one of UTI's 16 campuses located across Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Texas. UTI's campuses are accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC), while its employer-aligned technical training programs are offered under four brands: Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute / Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology. For more information and a complete list of all programs offered, please visit www.uti.edu or follow on LinkedIn @UniversalTechnicalInstitute and on Twitter @news_UTI.

About ACCSC:

Since 1967, the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC) has been recognized by the United States Department of Education as a reliable authority on educational quality. ACCSC is committed to supporting and enhancing the student educational experience at accredited member institutions, facilitating meaningful workforce development opportunities, and bridging the growing skills gap in the United States. More information on ACCSC is available online at www.accsc.org, @ACCSCAccredits, and facebook.com/accscaccreditation.

